North Dakota will extend its current coronavirus business restrictions through April 30, amid numbers that suggest the number of its COVID-19 cases could be on their way up.
Gov. Doug Burgum announced the extension on Wednesday, just after reporting the state had added 24 more cases of COVID-19.
That works out to a 6 percent rate of positives — the third day in a row where infection rates exceeded 5 percent.
Deepening concern for the possibility the curve is beginning to surge was the fact Wednesday’s report is missing about 400 testing results. These are backlogged amid a malfunction of some of the state’s testing equipment.
A state plane has been sent to Michigan to pick up a technician to fix the problem.
In the meantime, Burgum said, if one were to apply the 6 percent rate to the outstanding tests, that would add 24 more positives to the day’s tally, making the real total 48.
Even at 3 percent, which has been the state’s average since the crisis began, there would have been at least 12 more cases, for a total of 36.
“So this is our top day, and we are missing some data,” Burgum said. “We’ve talked all along about how we might be entering a point where the (COVID-19) curve could increase. It is possible our curve is starting to climb.”
North Dakota has 214 active confirmed coronavirus cases and 142 recoveries so far. Forty-four people in all have been hospitalized, though just 13 are presently so. There have been nine deaths.
“For those who think this is only something to worry about if you are older, two of the hospitalizations are people under age 30 and one is under age 20,” Burgum added. “So that is also again something we want to make sure the public is aware of.”
Burgum acknowledged receiving a letter from several Republican legislators that takes him to task for executive orders “issued with honorable intentions” that have resulted in “immeasurable social and economic harm to families and businesses of all sizes.”
“It is imperative that North Dakota businesses be allowed to open their doors while encouraging them to implement safeguards to protect their employees, customers, and themselves,” the letter read. “Failure to do so will likely result in many more businesses closing their doors and people losing their jobs. We urge you to rescind these executive orders, or at the very least, let them expire. We strongly request you refrain from extending them or instituting any others that unnecessarily harm the economy and prolong the phase of COVID-19 communicability.”
Any further executive orders should be aimed at lifting “burdensome regulation” and assisting at-risk populations, the state lawmakers said.
Burgum said these kinds of opinions are not unexpected in a global crisis of this magnitude.
“There are those who will say you haven’t gone far enough, and those who will say that you went too far,” he said.
But, he added, North Dakota is on solid legal ground with all the orders it’s issued. The governor does have the legal authority to take emergency actions in a crisis like this one, to safeguard the health and safety of its citizens.
“I know the people who signed (that letter) believe in personal responsibility as I do,” Burgum said. “Where their heart is in that letter is the right spot, but it might be a few weeks ahead of its time.”
Burgum added he is concerned that social media may be amplifying certain messages from both sides of the debate.
“I want to reassure people in our state who might be in compromised health conditions or living in a congregate home or working in health care and exposed to this that while we are taking all that as inputs, the voices from both sides of this, we are making our decisions as we said we should at the beginning from data,” he said. “We are taking a measured approach.”
Burgum pointed out that states with COVID-19 curves that are finally decreasing — after suffering thousands of deaths along the way — are not yet looking at opening things up as quickly as Monday. He feels there is nothing in North Dakota’s data that would suggest it should be among the first states in the nation to reopen.
“The peak for North Dakota is likely still ahead,” Burgum said, adding, “Our Smithfield foods may still be in front of us.”
All of that does not mean, however, that no efforts are being made to look at how best to re-open the state’s economy when the time does come.
In fact, he has a team working now on how to approach a “North Dakota smart” restart for resumption of economic activity.
“This is not about lives versus the economy,” he said. “It’s about lives and livelihoods. Because when we have a strong healthy economy we have strong healthy families.”
Among the tools the state will need for a smart restart, Burgum said, is widespread testing and effective, targeted containment, for when new COVID-19 cases arise.
“Science will tell us when we have this kind of contagious virus, it’s not a one-and-done season,” Burgum added.
The 1918 Spanish flu, for example, had three waves, and the second ended up being the more deadly.
To reopen, in a world that does not yet have any proven vaccines or prophylactics for COVID-19, the state must be able to respond with rapid testing to identify new cases and their close contacts ina very short period of time, determining who needs to quarantine and who can be allowed to continue working.
A recent outbreak at the LM plant where windblades are being manufactured may help the state develop protocols for coronavirus outbreaks.
The Grand Forks plant has come up with eight people testing positive out of a plant that employs 900 or so. A mobile testing team is there working to identify positive cases and their close contacts.
“We are continuing to work to expand that capability,” Burgum said. “We will have to be able to do more than one of these in a day, and we have to be able to respond in 24 hours, versus 48. The team is doing amazing work, but it has to get better and stronger.”
Burgum also said protections for the vulnerable have to improve and lastly, businesses need to begin working on new COVID-19 etiquette. That might include such things as no touch faucettes, hand dryers, door kicks, or access to paper towels so people don’t have to grab handles.
“The time is now to start thinking about you put these in place,” Burgum said. “This could be part of the new normal going forward.”
Burgum said he is optimistic the state can begin opening after April 30, but that much depends on positive trends continuing, which in turn depends on people continuing to execute CDC guidance to social distance, wash hands often, stay home if sick, and wear a mask while in public.
Burgum said the state has reduced transmissible moments 60 percent, according to the state’s modeling and estimates.
Those models, he added at a different point of the conference, are just too complex to release to the general public.