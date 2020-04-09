Gov. Doug Burgum envisions a strike-force style COVID-19 testing team that will be able to use rapid tests from businesses like Abbot to quickly identify coronavirus cases in hot spots. With robust contract tracing, that will allow the state to identify quickly those individuals who need to be quarantined, to stop future coronavirus outbreaks until there is a vaccine and other proven therapies.
North Dakota has already trained more than 250 people to be part of robust contact tracing force. Meanwhile, a North Dakotan has also released a contact tracing app, CARE19, that Burgum is recommending the state’s residents download. That will help to tremendously speed the job of contact tracing using technology. So far 13,467 have downloaded the app, which assigns a random number to each user and in that way anonymously keeps track of all close contacts that exceed 10 minutes.
The governor’s vision with a rapid testing strike force is not only slowing the incidence of COVID-19 cases and keeping their numbers well below the state’s existing health care capacity, but, going forward, it is also likely to be part of a “new normal” once the state and nation are back to work.
“Keeping the curve under the healthcare capacity is the right approach,” Burgum said in a livestream press conference Thursday, April 10. “It’s creating herd immunity, where enough people are exposed to it that have built up antibodies. If you lock it down in the extreme, you are just deferring when you have the spike.”
Blood tests are also being developed that can detect coronavirus antibodies, which Burgum said could help put North Dakota workers back into a physical space where they know everyone there has already had COVID-19 and already has antibodies to it.
“They are not readily available on the market right now,” Burgum said. “Some of the initial production has gone to Europe, because they are ahead of us on the curve. But we know there are dozens of companies around the world trying to develop these tests.”
Meanwhile, Burgum reported the state’s fifth and sixth deaths related to coronavirus. The fifth was a Stark County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. The sixth came in well past the reporting deadline. There were no details about the person. Their death will be reported in the state’s daily report on Friday.
The state added 18 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Thursday, April 9, bringing its total to 269 cases.
The state has tested 8,990 people so far and lists 101 as recovered. A total of 34 people have been hospitalized so far, but only 14 are still hospitalized.
That means the state is presently using just 1 percent of existing hospital bed capacity, which means 99 percent is still available, Burgum said.
Social distancing, masks, the different ways of doing business — these things are all working and continue to be important for the public to follow Burgum added.
“That is what we should focus on,” he said, referring to his strategy to “flatten the curve” and keep COVID-19 cases well under existing health care capacity.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of positives still remains flat at 3 percent. That is keeping North Dakota in the top tier of states as far as highest number tested and lowest number of positive cases, Burgum said.
During press conferences Burgum has frequently referenced modeling, but he declined to release any information about what the models he’s using show.
“I don’t feel urgency about releasing models because that is not the goal,” Burgum said. “They are one input. But you can see that really sophisticated models can have problems if you don’t have the right data going into it.”
A reporter, pressing him on the issue, asked, “If you were the governor, wouldn’t you be interested in seeing what kind of models, what kind of data the state is making decisions off of?”
Burgum countered that he’d also heard from those saying they’ve seen too many numbers, as well as those who want to see more numbers.
He added that he likes the IHME model, but it isn’t using the right data right now, so it’s output is faulty.
“I’d be interested in what it says if it had the actual data in there,” Burgum said. “So we will keep working with them constructively to see if we can get it updated. I get that people are curious and they want to get inside your head and find out how you make judgements. But the job is to lead, and you have to take all the inputs you get then make a decision that you think is best for North Dakota, and that is what we will keep doing.”
Burgum added that the daily press conferences he’s putting on are an attempt to be transparent and show people how he’s thinking about the COVID-19 problem.
“(Even without models) it shouldn’t be a mystery,” he said.
Other items announced during the press conference included:
• A new scam is being tried in which a caller identifies himself as from the North Dakota Department of Health, calling residents of other states or North Dakota residents who are out of state.
During the call, however, the individual tries to get sensitive information, such as Medicaid or social security numbers, credit card details and so on. The situation is being worked on with federal partners, Burgum said. In the meantime, anyone receiving such a call should report it to the Attorney General.
• First Lady XX talked about all the behavioral health resources available during COVID-19 and urged everyone to stay healthy and stay connected.
• North Dakota has five cities in the top 50 for Census response. Harwood North Dakota is highest in the state, at 7th, with 76.9 percent of households responding. Burleigh County is the top county, at 58.9 percent.
• Unemployment numbers now total 43,924 in the state, which has been hit not just by COVID-19, but a price war between Russia and OPEC.