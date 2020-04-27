Eight criteria for reopening

Gov. Doug Burgum set eight criteria for re-opening the state.

√ Widespread, rapid testing capacity

√ Robust contact tracing and infrastructure

√ Targeted, effective quarantine

√ Sufficient health care capacity, hospital/ICU beds

√ Adequate PPE availability for the health care system and public

√ Plans for dealing with a resurgence or additional waves of COVID-19.

Still underway are:

• Standard operating procedures for businesses that had been restricted by executive orders. These will be released Tuesday.

• Protections for vulnerable populations, particularly nursing home residents