A Dickinson barber who had threatened to open his shop on May 1 regardless of whether Gov. Doug Burgum lifts his executive orders may not have to put things to the test.
Burgum, on Monday, said the state’s data trends look good for allowing business restrictions on bars, restaurants, cafes, health clubs, movie theaters and personal care businesses like barbershops to expire May 1.
Not only do the data look good, but the state has also checked off six of eight “boxes” or criteria set for reopening, Burgum said. It will check off a seventh with recommended operating procedures for closed or restricted businesses. These will be unveiled Tuesday.
Burgum said businesses that were officially restricted by executive orders represent 7 percent of the economy. The remaining 93 percent have never been under any executive order to remain closed or restrict business activity, though some had closed voluntarily.
Openings will be voluntary for businesses whose operations had been restricted by his executive orders.
“If you choose, it’s something you can do, if you are able to meet the guidelines that we announce tomorrow to protect your team members and your customers,” Burgum said, adding, “All of this is contingent on seeing great progress like we saw over the weekend.”
Burgum said he will watch the data over the next couple of days, to see if the current trends hold. Only if they do, will he let orders restricting business operations expire. The order will be replaced with one allowing these businesses to reopen using new, phase 1 guidelines.
North Dakota meanwhile reported 75 new coronavirus cases on Monday, April 28, after a weekend of back-to-back records for number of tests. An additional 1,097 people were tested Saturday and another 1,987 were tested Sunday according to the state’s daily reports.
The weekend’s testing included 40 percent surveillance testing, for anyone and everyone who wanted a test, regardless of symptoms, Burgum said. The remaining 60 percent were invitations for individuals who had close contact with a positive, or who are at high risk because they are a health care worker, a first responder, or other essential worker.
The number of tests North Dakota is conducting will continue to accelerate, Burgum said. The state has purchased equipment and hired or trained enough personnel to reach 4,000 tests per day in May and 5,000 per day in June.
The net number of active confirmed coronavirus cases went up by 49 to 573. While Burgum acknowledged that’s not the trend he’s looking for when it comes to reopening, the 14-day rolling average for rate of positives remained steady. Given that the number of tests has dramatically increased, that does bode well for re-opening, Burgum said. A flat rate in light of so many more tests being conducted suggests rates of coronavirus transmission are not accelerating.
Burgum attributed the favorable trends to North Dakotans continuing to follow CDC guidelines to remain socially distant, wash hands often, stay home if sick and wear a mask in situations where maintaining 6 feet from others is difficult.
Polling of 400-some individuals shows 98 percent compliance in the state with social distancing and other CDC recommendations, Burgum said.
Five more people were hospitalized Monday, which brings the state’s total number of cases to 23. That is still less than 1 percent of the state’s hospital beds, Burgum said, and means the state still has more than adequate space for all COVID-19 patients to get the best of care.
Burgum said he is also working on protections for vulnerable populations, which is also one of the eight criteria the governor said must be in place before re-opening, as well as the plans for a resurgence of COVID-19 whether it happens in May, June, the fall, or the winter.
Burgum said it is not yet time to lift restrictions on nursing home visits, and added that lifting any restrictions will likely come with warnings to vulnerable populations to continue to stay home. That includes individuals over the age of 65, anyone with a chronic heart or lung disease, and those who are obese or have diabetes.
“There’s no scientific evidence that coronavirus will go away,” Burgum said. “Even if it slows down in the summer it will still be on the planet.”
This means certain precautions will need to be continued, and he encouraged people who can to continue teleworking and taking all relevant precautions.
The state must also be able to rapidly identify new coronavirus cases and track down close contacts, to quickly and effectively isolate those individuals, Burgum added.
Democrats, meanwhile, criticized the Governor's plan to reopen, and suggested Burgum is risking the health of North Dakotans.
“The governor said today he’s fine taking greater risks with the health of North Dakotans, and we hope people don't get sick or die as a result,” said DEM-NPL chairwoman Kylie Oversen. “We’re concerned he’s caving to orders from Washington and those in his party who have publicly refused to follow his executive order any longer. We will hold judgment until the new rules and guidelines are announced.”
Burgum said it’s not about eliminating all risks, but managing the risks that are there in ways that save both lives and livelihoods.
“We wouldn’t be in this position today to think about this if not for the great people of North Dakota, who found a way to practice the North Dakota smart guidelines on distancing and hygiene,” Burgum said.
That combined with new testing and contact tracing capabilities means the state has “come along way together,” the governor said.