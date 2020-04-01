The overall numbers of COVID-19 tests have been greater in metro areas like Grand Forks and Fargo, but per capita testing figures shared by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum show that the West is holding its own on a per capita basis.
“We have some counties that might have been reported on social media as not doing that many tests,” Burgum said. “But, when we compare it — the Lieutenant Governor has done a nice analysis of other states – if looked at by states, we have some counties, like McKenzie County, if they were a separate state they would be in the top 5 of tests per thousand people.”
Williams County showed 5.48 per 1,000 and McKenzie County 7.59 per 1,000, according to a graphic provided by the state's Joint Information Center. That compares to Grand Forks, which had 6.84 tests per 1,000, Cass County which was at 5.11, and Morton County which was 8.86. McIntosh, meanwhile, had the highest per capita rate at 11.21.
Burgum said as a whole, North Dakota continues to be in the top 10 when it comes to testing per capita. But he is not satisfied with that.
“This is not where we want to be,” he said. “With strong efforts through our unified command we are working, with testing companies and others to see if we can continue to move that forward. Because testing is part of the answer to the puzzle we have.”
That puzzle includes making sure all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and those associated with them self-isolate, Burgum indicated.
“That’s the way with the least amount of efforts that we can save the most lives is through that target,” he said. “And we need to be an order of magnitude higher if we are talking about testing people before they go back to work.”
North Dakota reported 21 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 Wednesday, April 1, and five more hospitalizations. That was the second highest day so far, and brings the total number of cases to 147, with 26 serious illnesses and three deaths so far.
Burgum suggested the peak of the curve is weeks away yet, and that social distancing remains more important than ever.
However, a score card provided by Unacast, online at https://www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard, has given North Dakota a grade of D on its social distancing. The app is provided based on GPS data, according to information at the website.
Burgum expressed some frustration during the press conference with those who are not following the state’s recommendations to remain 6 feet apart and keep gatherings to 10 or less. If he has to, Burgum said he will issue stricter orders for public safety. But he also pleaded with the public to prove they are worthy of their freedoms.
“If you like your liberties and freedom in North Dakota, now is the chance to prove you like it,” he said, adding,” When you do that you are protecting family and friends. Otherwise you could be spreading this to someone who is very vulnerable.”
Contrary to social media memes that suggest coronavirus is no big deal, the new virus is 15 times more deadly to those who are over the age of 60, Burgum said. Those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes or heart or lung disease are also especially vulnerable and have been advised to stay away from others.
“We have more than a dozen states with multiple death outbreaks in nursing homes,” Burgum said. “Minnesota has COVID-19 in 22 different long-term care facilities. I don’t think anyone want to be the person who didn’t take this seriously and be the one who carried this into a nursing home, but it has happened.”
Burgum also signed executive orders waiving the mandatory one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.
Burgum said the state had been considering doing that from the start, but there were delays related to updating an out-dated mainframe computer.
“Waiving the one-week waiting period doesn’t increase the amount of money an individual will be eligible to receive, but it does help to get benefit payments into the hands of claimants sooner,” Burgum said in a media release. “This is critical to helping out-of-work North Dakotans who are struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis. Using a whole-of-government approach, we continue to seek out ways to provide relief to our citizens during this pandemic.”
North Dakota now has 27,241 unemployment claims for March 16 to 31 — more than the amount filed the entire year in 2019.
By waiving the first week, North Dakota becomes eligible for between $10 to $20 million in federal funding, which will help its unemployment fund keep up with demand.
The state will not likely use the Legacy Fund to shore up the unemployment fund, Burgum said. Rather, he anticipates that help for states with their unemployment funds will be among talking points for the next stimulus package, which is already being discussed at legislative levels.
“Our (unemployment fund) is in better shape than others,” Burgum said. “But many states will be leading that fight, asking if they can shore up the unemployment insurance accounts.”
Burgum acknowledged that a more typical conservative response might be for people to get a job, but this is a unique situation.
“This is different in terms of the responsibility that government has,” Burgum said. “We have asked businesses to close, so we have to step up and help.”