North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum doubled down Tuesday on his insistence that the number of out-of-state workers testing positive for COVID-19 within state borders doesn’t really need to be reported.
“I guess the underlying fear is that there are more people who have COIVD-19,” Burgum said during a news media conference Tuesday. “And the answer to that is yes. We are under-reporting the number of cases based on the amount of testing and the lag time in the testing data.”
On Tuesday, three cases in Williams County were finally confirmed, along with one case in McKenzie County. In Williams County, two were males in their 40s, and one was a male in his 30s. The McKenzie County case was a male in his 40s.
Both Williams and McKenzie counties have an unknown number of out-of-state workers with two-week on, two-week off schedules. If any of those individuals put a different state down for a mailing address, their test results would not be reported here, even if the COVID-19 test was confirmed here.
The North Dakota Department of Health is aware of these cases, however, and works with the individuals on contact tracing. Burgum has said there is no way to report their numbers without violating privacy laws.
“If people are concerned that it is out there, that’s accurate,” Burgum said. “The answer is people should follow the guidelines and act as if there are many more cases than we are aware of.”
In addition to the four new cases in Williams and McKenzie counties, the state also confirmed 14 more individuals in various counties with COVID-19, for a total of 17 new cases. That is the second highest day for new cases so far.
Burgum said the state is continuing to refine its surge capabilities when it comes to health care capacity. An individual from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, meanwhile, is evaluating sites for stand-up hospitals, in the event that the state’s surge capacity is exceeded.
Burgum said his goal is that these stand-up hospitals are never needed. He’s asked hospitals to identify closed wings, spaces that used to be hospitals, and other means of expanding existing spaces more appropriate to health care such as dorm rooms.
“We can best care for our citizens in Tier 1 and 2,” Burgum said, referring to existing hospital capacity and surge capacity.
The effort to expand health care capacity is not just about beds, though, Burgum added. It will also take more equipment and more personnel.
The state is working on more ventilators through its regular suppliers and the federal government’s medical cache. But they are also working with a new manufacturer who will be using open source design specs and parts to source more ventilators, likely under an emergency authorization from the FDA. And they are exploring possibilities like using one ventilator to help two people, or using equipment like CPAP machines to help the critically ill breathe.
As far as decisions about who would get a ventilator if capacity is reached, Burgum said his answer to that is: “We are not going there.”
“My fervent hope and my passion, which is driving everyone on this team, is we do not want to put any medical professionals in a position where they’d have to make that decision,” Burgum said. “We want to be a spot where they are not going to have to make that decision.
To line up personnel, meanwhile, Burgum is activating the Workforce Coordination Center to match specific needs for fighting COVID-19 with appropriately trained labor. This will include both volunteer and paid positions, and won’t all be health care related. Agriculture and other essential industries need workers, too.
“Some providers have already done something like this (for health care workers),” Burgum added. “We want to build on that and do it statewide.”
Many private businesses are also still hiring despite recent events, Burgum added.
Unemployment claims in the state have exceeded 24,000 from the COVID-19 outbreak and due to the price war between OPEC and Russia. Burgum said he’s hoping some of those who are unemployed and looking for work can find opportunities either through the COVID-19 related Workforce Coordination Center or Job Services ND.
Another way citizens can potentially help is by saving empty hand sanitizer bottles, Burgum said. He is working with a couple of distillery companies that could shift some of their production from alcohol to bulk hand sanitizer. There isn’t a bottler or pump manufacturer in North Dakota, however.