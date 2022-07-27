COVID variant found in North Dakota — what does that mean?

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round gold objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Two-thirds of North Dakota's 53 counties are now considered to have either a medium or high coronavirus transmission risk, as COVID-19 case numbers in the state continue to climb.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 1,851 confirmed cases in the past seven days. That's nearly double the weekly total from two months ago, pushed by highly contagious mutations of the omicron variant of the virus.



Tags

Load comments