Since 1977, the mission of the Department of Energy has been American Energy Independence. America has finally reached that place, where it can sell energy to friends, versus buying it from enemies.
But that independence is imperiled.
First by a demand-crushing pandemic, which has reduced world consumption for oil and gas by 30 percent. And then by an international price war to drive prices to record lows and wrest control of the world market away.
Energy Secretary Dan Brouilette, who traveled to North Dakota on Tuesday to talk with industry leaders about the situations facing oil and gas and coal-fired electricity, said it is impossible to underestimate the importance of American energy, not just to national security, but to the economy.
“It’s roughly 8 percent of GDP in America,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Not just that, however, Brouillette added. It’s also the first 8 percent.
“Everything we do in America depends upon the provision of energy,” he said. “The provision of electricity, the provision of refined products, that is what moves manufacturing. It is what moves every part of our economy.”
Imagine, if you will, a rolling brownout in North Dakota for a moment, Brouillette suggested, and what that implies when it comes to national security.
“What happens if the lights go out at Minot Air Force base?” Brouillette asked. “What happens if the lights are out for a month, what happens if the lights are out for two weeks, or a week?”
That outage would affect not just an economy that is largely moved by energy, but it would lay bare the country’s defenses as well.
“As we move into this new world, as we move into a world where adversarial nations have changed their doctrines, we now face new threats, and we have to take these things even more seriously than we perhaps did 10 or 15 years ago,” Brouillette added. “The idea of a cyber attack in America is no longer a theoretical event. It’s an actual event. We face those threats every day.”
Renewable energy is also important, Brouillette said. He is a proponent of an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy.
But renewables are today, and for the foreseeable future, completely dependent on baseload electricity — that means either coal-fired, or natural gas-fired electricity.
“There are some limited instances where you can have battery backup or you can have that technology that allows you to operate when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine,” he said. “But as a macro event, as a matter of macro economics, renewable energy today does not exist without base load electricity.”
Brouillette suggested the effects of prematurely retiring baseload electricity are being clearly seen in California, where blackouts and brownouts are dominating headlines.
“You’re seeing a real life example of what a bad energy policy looks like,” he said. “So we ought to take a moment, and we ought to understand what the next steps are for those who would pursue a California type process.”
Among those “next steps,” Brouilllette noted, is a movement in some quarters of Congress to eliminate hydraulic fracturing or completion of oil wells. That would reduce employment in the energy industry by 19 million jobs, according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce study.
“We are in the middle of a pandemic,” Brouillette said. “We are facing abnormally high unemployment rates, and there are some in Congress who would pursue a policy to add on top of that pain the removal of 19 million jobs from the energy industry.”
Those who would cheer the loss of baseload power or the end of natural gas production are also “cheering the loss of economic opportunities,” Brouillette said, and the loss of jobs not just in North Dakota, but all over the country.
Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, pointed out that a rolling brownout in North Dakota in the winter would affect not only Minot Air Force base, but everyone who hopes to stay warm in the winter or have light after sunset. Hoeven led the day's coal-fired electricity panel with Brouillette.
“You go to some of these third world countries and the lights come on sometimes when you turn them on and go into the room, and sometimes they don’t,” he said. “Sometimes you are just standing there and there is no power. We don’t want that for America.”
At the same time, Hoeven said, good stewardship of the environment is important. That is why, Hoeven said, he believes it is vital to focus on viable carbon capture and sequestration.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, who led the panel on oil and gas, said that discussion delved into ways to protect that industry from global market manipulation and get it through the other side of the pandemic.
“We can see the other side (of the pandemic),” Cramer said. “We just need to make sure there is a bridge to that other side.”
Gov. Doug Burgum noted that national discussion of fossil fuels have generally tended to cast their arguments as a falsely black and white, this or that, choice.
“The reality is that the U.S. energy industry produces cleaner energy than any other country in the world,” he said. “If the objective is to have the best possible, cleanest environment — which is the goal of North Dakotans because we are all on the clean, air and clean water team — then you should want to have most of the energy produced in the U.S. because we produce it cleaner and safer than, and transport it safer than anyone else.”
Destroying America’s energy sector with a hydraulic fracturing ban wouldn’t stop people from driving their cars or turning the lights on in their homes, Burgum pointed out.
Instead, what would happen is a boost to importing energy from adversaries.
“We have gotta figure out a way as a country to get aligned around a policy that is great for the jobs, great for our economy, and great for our national security and great for the environment,” he aid. “There’s clearly a path for that. I know we can do that.”