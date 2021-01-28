A popular local business has closed its doors, but the owner is not letting that get keep her spirits down.
After more than a year in operation, Bride to Be and More in Williston was forced to close it doors due to the ongoing pandemic. With large, in-person gatherings being canceled across the country, owner Falon Justice said it was hard to remain open when there was no need for formal wear such as prom and wedding dresses.
"I knew that this was going to be the outcome in April if the shutdowns and cancellation of events lasted longer than June or July," Justice told the Williston Herald. "I was a bit too new of a business; I was only open for 16 months before the world stopped, pretty much."
Eventually COVID and its restrictions will end and people can begin to get back to normal, Justice said, but added that the bridal and event industry would not begin to recover until 2022 due to factory slowdowns decreasing production. While there may more proms and events to come this year, Justice explained that it was not enough revenue to keep the business afloat.
"It's heartbreaking and it was really, really hard." she said. "But I wallowed in my muck for about 10 minutes, and then I got up and I made a new plan of action, and here I go."
Despite the situation being "super sucky," as she says, Justice has maintained the positivity that has become her trademark in the Williston community. While still remaining involved in organizations like the Williston Community Builders, Justice has now taken on a new full time gig as the Business Development Manager at Red Rock Ford.
As for word that Bride to Be may be reopening in the near future, Justice's answer was clear.
"That's probably not going to be the case," she explained. "If I re-open, if would by appointment only, on a weekend, and it wouldn't be until next year."
Even though it didn't turn out like she planned, Justice said she still valued the experience of being a business owner, but would encourage others to do their research and planning before committing, and applauded the Small Business Development Center for their part in helping her get off the ground.
"Was it ideal? No. Owning a business is really, really, really, really hard." she said. "It is not for the faint of heart, and if it's something that you're going to look into doing, I would highly recommend getting with Keith Olson (from the Small Business Development Center). He is a ridiculously valuable asset to Williston and small businesses."
Justice said she refuses to count the experience as a failure, but as something to take lessons from and use to move forward, which she will, as she always has. While Bride to Be may be no more, Justice's indomitable spirit which made the business as success will continue to flourish in Williston and remain a force for good.