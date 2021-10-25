The FDA and CDC have dramatically boosted eligibility for COVID-19 boosters, with a decision to not only approve both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, but green light a mix-and-match approach.
Individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine were already eligible for a booster dose, but the decision to allow mixing and matching with other brands of the COVID-19 vaccine is brand new, as are the booster shots for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.
Initially, draft voting language for the CDC committee that met to decide what to recommend on booster shots did suggest that the same vaccine used for initial vaccination should be used for the booster dose. But data available so far suggests mixing and matching brands on the booster shot results in a better rise in antibody response than taking the same brand again. That resulted in final language that was neutral on the subject.
North Dakota public health officials, meanwhile, are still urging vaccine-hesitant North Dakotans to get vaccinated in the first place. The state has so far vaccinated 56.5 percent of those 12 and older, 58.6 percent of those 18 and older, and 80.5 percent of those 65 and older with at least one dose.
Williams County is trailing behind the state average. It has vaccinated 37.2 percent of its 12 and older population with at least one dose of vaccine, 40.3 percent of those 18 and older, and 69.7 percent of those 65 and older.
Booster shots are not unusual for vaccines, North Dakota doctors have pointed out in previous town hall forums. Most vaccines do require at least one booster shot, and some require more than one.
NDDoH Immunization Director Molly Howell said getting vaccinated continues to be safer than outcomes from COVID-19 illness.
“COVID-19 vaccines continue to be safe and are highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death. Effectiveness is waning against mild to moderate infection, which is why booster doses are recommended for certain individuals. People who are 65 or older, have an underlying health condition, or live or work in certain institutional or occupational settings are able to receive a booster dose,” she said. “People may choose which brand of vaccine they want to receive for the booster dose, providing flexibility and choice for North Dakotans as they take proactive steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”
North Dakota data shows those receiving a COVDI-19 vaccine are five times less likely to contract the virus. Those who do get a breakthrough infection are still five times less likely to be hospitalized, and three times less likely to die than those who are unvaccinated.
The booster shot recommendation varies based on which vaccine was initially received. Those receiving a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are advised to get their booster shots six months or more after the initial two-dose series if they are:
• 65 years and older,
• 18 and up in a long-term care setting
• 18 and up with an underlying medical condition
• 18 and up and working or living in a high-risk setting
Those who received a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine who are 18 years of age and up, on the other hand, are advised to seek their booster shot two or more months after the initial dose.
To find a vaccine provider near you, visit the COVID Vaccine Locator page, online at https://tinyurl.com/8azeruat
Vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are still under consideration. The FDA advisory committee will meet next week to discuss the matter. Authorization seems likely, so far, based on the clinical data that has so far been submitted for the emergency use authorization.
North Dakota’s Department of Health has already placed an order for 10,200 doses of the pediatric vaccine, in anticipation that it will be authorized and recommended.
Vaccines for children ages 5 to 1 could be available as soon as Nov. 4, pending authorization and CDC recommendations.