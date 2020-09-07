Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation has granted $5000 to Williston Basin United Way to help restock emergency food pantries in northwest North Dakota.
The foundation’s grant has been distributed to five organizations in Williams, McKenzie and Divide counties by United Way.
“We identified four local nonprofit food pantries across the three counties that have regular distribution days and contacted us back with their mailing information,” Williston Basin United Way board president Kim Wenko said in a release.
The release stated that funds were also sent to Great Plains Food Bank, a regional nonprofit organization that supports smaller food banks with supplies and also organizes the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which delivers truckloads of free, fresh produce to northwest North Dakota twice a month for whomever needs it.
“We are proud to step up and support those in need to ensure individuals and families are able to stay healthy and well and have food to eat." said Dan Conrad, Chair of BCBSND Caring Foundation. "Williston Basin United Way is a great partner and resource for our state and we can’t thank them enough for serving their surrounding communities, every day, but especially now when there is such a surge of people in need.”
Williston Basin United Way said the organization is currently seeking additional grant opportunities.
“We hope to continue connecting North Dakota foundations and corporations with local emergency food pantries,” Wenko explained. “Our goal is help keep them stocked through the fall and winter, when demand is even higher.”
Williston Basin United Way said the organization's mission is to improve lives in northwest North Dakota by mobilizing the caring power of communities. United Way organizes an annual fundraising campaign every fall and winter for non-profit groups actively working in Williams, Divide and McKenzie counties. This year, 30 non-profit organizations operating in northwest North Dakota received grant funding.
To help support active nonprofit organizations in northwest North Dakota, contact Williston Basin United Way at basinunitedway@hotmail.com or 701-609-6259.