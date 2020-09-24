The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the cancelation of the Lewis & Clark Big 10 Showdown due to rising COVID-19 concerns.
The annual walleye tournament was scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4 at Lewis & Clark State Park, but in the wake of rising COVID-19 infection numbers in Williams County, the county and city of Williston have made the decision to take strong steps to reduce community spread. Among these steps include rescinding special event permits and event alcohol permits, with other steps are being considered.
“In the North Dakota Smart Restart roadmap, we are in the yellow,” Williston CVB Director Amy Krueger commented in a release. “We don’t want to advance to orange. We want to get back to low risk level so businesses and citizens can continue to operate as normally as possible.”
Mayor Howard Klug commented previously to the Williston Herald that events hosted by city entities could be canceled. Those statements were followed shortly by cancellation announcements for the Williston Downtowners Association weekly Main Street Market, Trail of Treats and Brewfest.
The Big 10's cancellation comes amid calls from the Mayor, Chamber of Commerce and local health providers for citizens to remain mindful and cautious to prevent further coronavirus spread.
“Though we made some necessary adaptations to accommodate for the safety of our participants and volunteers, with rising infection numbers it is necessary for us to be socially responsible and help reduce the spread,” noted Krueger. “We are following the lead of the city of Williston and Williams County to cancel.”
Big 10 participants will be issued full refunds, and can expect to have their tournament fees returned within the next three weeks. The CVB hopes to offer the Big 10 tournament in 2021.
If you have questions about the Lewis & Clark Big 10 Showdown, please contact the Williston CVB at 701-774-9041 or via www.visitwilliston.com.