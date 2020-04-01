The newest coronavirus-themed phishing attack may be the most ruthless yet. The cybercriminals are sending emails that appear to be from a hospital and warn that you have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus through contact with a colleague, friend, or family member.
Attached to the email is a “pre-filled” form to download and take with you to the hospital. Don’t be fooled. The attachment is actually a sophisticated piece of malware.
This threat relies on panic and fear to bypass rational thinking. Don’t give in!
Remember to stay vigilant:
• Think before you click. The bad guys rely on impulsive clicking.
• Never download an attachment from an email you weren’t expecting.
• Remember, even if the sender appears to be from a familiar organization or friend, the email address could be spoofed.