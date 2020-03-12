North Dakota has 80 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in the state. Its inhabitants, as well as those with chronic illnesses like heart and lung diseases, are the populations most vulnerable to the new and emerging Coronavirus, or Covid-19.
North Dakota has asked all 80 of its long-term care facilities to implement recommendations sent out by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. In Williston, Bethel Lutheran Home was among those rushing to comply.
“We are restricting visitors to emergency situations only,” Angela Ekblad, MSN, RN, the infection preventionist for Bethel, said. “Any visitors who enter the building will be screened first. It will be like a health screening that will be completed before they are given clearance to enter the building.”
The policy will be effective immediately, Ekblad said, and doesn’t have any specific end date. The situation will be monitored going forward, and changes made as needed.
Visitor restrictions will also apply to groups that come in for various activities, as well as to vendors.
“Residents will only leave for very necessary medical appointments,” Ekblad said. “And we will really amp up our continuing education with our staff and residents.”
Any employees who think they might have been exposed to something, or who are sick, will be screened first to determine if they can return to work.
Other recommendations from the national associations include having people wash their hands upon entering the building, and setting up remote communication for residents and others.
Ekblad said such measures were likely at Bethel even without recent reports of deaths at other long-term care facilities in states such as Washington.
“In general, as we have learned more about Coronavirus, we are learning the populations that are more susceptible to it,” she said. “So regardless of Washington, we would have still taken these precautions, as our elders are more at risk for Corona.”
As infection prevention specialist for Bethel, Ekblad said she is reading all of the guidance that is coming out of federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control, staying up-to-date on the latest findings and best practices related to Coronavirus.
“Eventually, I think we will probably get (Coronavirus) in the area,” Ekblad said. “So I think it’s just people being smart about what they are doing.”
That would include thinking about whether a person’s visit to the nursing home is truly essential right now, and delaying if it is not.
Preliminary data from a study of the 44,000-some cases in China suggests symptoms of the disease are mild for as much as 80 percent of the population. But the data also shows mortality could be as much as 15 percent higher in the elderly.
In a press conference Thursday morning, March 12, Gov. Doug Burgum said this means everyone in the state has a role to play in helping ensure good outcomes for senior citizens and other populations that are more vulnerable, such as those with chronic heart or lung conditions.
“We in North Dakota like the phrase North Dakota tough,’ Burgum said. “We can be North Dakota tough, but right now North Dakota tough means making the right decisions about protecting yourselves, your family, your friends and your co-workers. There has been a culture in our state that if you are ill, you are the strong one if you still get up and go to work even though you are not feeling well. But today, in 2020, there are lots of ways you may be able to contribute to work from home. So we are really encouraging people to stay home when they are sick.”
Burgum stressed steps like washing one’s hands for at least 22 seconds — which is equivalent to singing the Happy Birthday song twice — and social distancing, which refers to keeping more space between yourself and others as among steps everyone can take to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus and help ensure vulnerable populations are better protected.
“If it spreads rapidly, and a lot get sick at once, that can put enormous pressure on our health care system,” Burgum said. “If the exact same number get sick, but over a longer period of time, that means we have the ability to serve through our health care facility and we should have better outcomes.”
Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger meanwhile said those who are notified by the Health Department that they have been exposed should be prepared to stay home for 14 days. Parents should also be prepared for school closures as well.
Federally, legislators are working on a package of incentives to help facilitate workers staying home for two weeks. That package began in the House as it is budget-related.
Sen. John Hoeven said there are many provisions that will be supported in the Senate, though some changes and negotiations are likely. It’s not known how long it will take to get a bipartisan bill out of both chambers to President Donald Trump, who outlined his vision of those incentives Wednesday night.
Kruger said those who are experiencing a mild version of Coronavirus, similar to a cold or flu, should plan to simply self-isolate themselves, and practice good self care, such as drinking plenty of fluids and getting plenty of rest. Those with more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, should plan to see a doctor, but call first before going in.
“People are still just showing up,” he said. “It’s important that individuals with any respiratory illness and symptoms make that phone call so that your provider can prepare to handle you in the safest way possible.”
Mylynn Tufte, North Dakota’s State Health Officer, said visitor restrictions at nursing homes is just a recommendation. But Burgum added that he will be having teams make physical checks at all the skilled nursing care facilities, to ensure that the recommendations are being implemented.
“It is a strong recommendation to protect the most vulnerable here in the state,” he said.