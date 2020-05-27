Staff and residents at Bethel Lutheran Home were surprised with a sweet treat, courtesy of some community-minded citizens.
Susie Q's Ice Cream Truck, owned and operated by Susan Elsbernd, spent Wednesday afternoon in the Bethel parking lot, handing out vanilla and fudge bars to staff to share with the residents. The ice cream surprise was made possible thanks to Williston's "Helpers," who reached out to Elsbernd and Bethel to set the event up. Bethel Activity Director Salina Henke said the occasion was a great pick-me-up for the staff and residents, an
"It lets them know that the community is behind them," Henke told the Williston Herald. "They need that moral boost to know that people are very appreciative of what we're doing in keep our elders protected from COVID-19."
Henke said that while the residents aren't able to venture outside just yet due to safety precautions, they are still busy and active inside, participating in numerous events such as bingo and FaceTime calls to friends and family to stay connected. Elsbernd, who is a nurse herself, said she understands the commitment and dedication the staff has for their residents and was glad to take part in showing appreciation for all they do.
"It's such a needed group in our community, taking care of the generation that have raised us," she explained. "We have such a great community, and such wonderful community support."
Elsbernd said recognizing nursing staff is especially important during the current pandemic crisis when many families are unable to visit their loved ones.
"(The nurses) are family in times when family can't be there," she said. "They're not replacing us as family, but they are us right now, and they're taking care of such a great generation. They're invaluable to keeping them healthy and safe."
Along with Bethel Lutheran Home, Susie Q's Ice Cream made a stop to the nearby Arbor House on Thursday, May 28 to share ice cream with that staff and residents there.