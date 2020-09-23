Because of an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in Williams County, the Williston Herald has decided to postpone its Best of the Bakken celebration until Oct. 29.
The event was originally set for Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.
The event, which recognizes the best businesses in a variety of categories, will kick off with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The winners will be honored at an awards ceremony that begins at 7 p.m.
For more information, please call 701-572-2165