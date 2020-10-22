The Williston Herald's Best of the Bakken celebration, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, is going virtual with an exciting, interactive online awards ceremony.
The awards ceremony, which honors Williston's favorite businesses in a variety of categories, is going to take place on a new virtual networking platform called Remo.
"We're excited about our first virtual event," Herald Publisher Kelly Miller said. "We wanted something where people would feel like they were at a real awards ceremony. We think we found it, and people will not only be able to watch the presentation, they'll be able to talk and network with each other, just like if the ceremony were in person."
The Remo platform uses tables where people can talk with each other over webcam, with only the people at the table able to participate. Attendees can use that feature both before and after the ceremony.
They will be able to see and chat with other attendees by visiting other virtual tables and they'll see the presentation when it starts at 6:30 p.m.
The event, which also features a social hour starting at 5:30 p.m., is free, but registration is required. To register, visit live.remo.co/e/best-of-the-bakken-2020/register
Jon Greiner, president of Basin Safety Consulting, will be giving the presentation and announcing the winners. Basin Safety is the presenting sponsor for Best of the Bakken. The other sponsors include Basil Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar, Dakota Farms, Doc Holliday's Roadhouse and Williston Brewing Company.
"This year has been so hard for so many businesses," Miller said. "This ceremony is a chance for the community to celebrate the amazing people who make this region so special."