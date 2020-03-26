Local public health officials have announced new guidelines for who should be tested for COVID-19 because of limited testing supplies in the northwest part of the state.
In a news release, Daphne Clark with the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, wrote that the limited testing supplies means patients are being prioritized.
"Upper Missouri District Health Unit, in conversation with North West North Dakota medical providers, has learned testing supplies are limited and for that reason prioritization of patients will need to be made," Clark wrote. "The state guideline may be less restrictive but allows healthcare providers to develop local testing guidelines based on supply. People being tested are patients hospitalized with respiratory illness, those living in congregate settings — i.e. long-term care, group homes — health care workers and testing for public health investigations such as symptomatic contacts to known COVID-19 cases."
Public health officials are not recommending testing patients who don't have symptoms.
"We do not recommend routine testing of workers as clearance to return to work," Clark said.
For more information visit www.umdhu.org or call 701-774-6400 or 1-877-572-3763