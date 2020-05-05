Understanding that a real need existed, a group of like-minded residents have created an organization to serve those in the community that are most vulnerable, during COVID-19 and beyond.
The organization is called Basin Area Grocery Delivery, or BAGD, and its mission is simple: to aid those who are most susceptible to dangerous illnesses by delivering groceries and other necessities directly to their homes.
The organization was started by Williston local Janessa Storlie, who with elderly relatives living in the area, wanted to do something to help flatten the curve and keep those most vulnerable from becoming exposed. Storlie said she knew the best thing for those residents was to remain at home, but she worried about what they would do for groceries, medicine and necessities.
"I have great grandparents who have to come in to town to get groceries, and with COVID-19 and how dangerous it can be, especially to the elderly and anyone who has an immunodeficiency disease, it really felt important to find a way to protect those are susceptible," Storlie told the Williston Herald.
Storlie said BAGD has just begun operations, delivering to their first customer earlier this week. The process to receive aid if fairly simple, Storlie added, with individuals able to fill out an application and submit it online, or simply call the office and a volunteer is able to fill complete an application over the phone. Volunteers will go out and collect the items, which are then sanitized prior to be delivered to customers. Even as businesses begin to open, Storlie said BAGD will continue to operate, as there are still individuals unable to get out on their own.
"We plan on keeping BAGD around as long for as long as the Williston community needs us," Storlie said. "This organization is really put together to help service those who are most susceptible to dangerous illnesses, and we want to continue to make sure they are taken care of and that their needs are being met."
For more information on BAGD, or to apply for aid, volunteer or donate, visit them online at www.bagd.org or at Facebook at facebook.com/BAGDCares or call 701-540-5247.