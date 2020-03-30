The Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Band Day Committee have announced they will postpone Bandy Day, which was scheduled for May 9, until the autumn.
While Band Day is traditionally celebrated every Mother’s Day weekend, the committee was pressed to reevaluate plans this year in light of Center of Disease Control and North Dakota Department of Health recommendations for individuals to avoid gathering as groups in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“The heart of Band Day is really our student marching bands,” noted CVB Director Amy Krueger. “We want our students, their families and our communities to be healthy above all else.”
Schools in North Dakota are transitioning to virtual classrooms, and the ND High School Activities Association has suspended all Spring activities. As a result, groups will not be congregating for marching band practice, youth sports or other programs.
Band directors and committee members were open to a rescheduled autumn Band Day celebration, however, and excited about the possibilities a later event might bring with it.
“We are contacting student marching bands. We are working through details with our professional guest bands. Band Day 2020 will be unique, and we are looking forward to hosting it after school starts up this fall,” commented Krueger.
A date for this year’s Band Day will be announced by the end of April. Vendors who have already signed up for Band Day are asked to watch their e-mail for further communication and options regarding their registration. Vendors will be contacted by April 10.
If you have questions about Band Day 2020, contact the Williston CVB at 701-774-9041 or check the event calendar website for details at www.visitwilliston.com. More information and registration for parade participants will also be posted on the Band Day Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay) and website as plans progress.