The Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau and The James Memorial Art Center have announced plans for a community celebration to be held Sept. 19 in Harmon Park in conjunction with Artfest.
The CVB stated that 2020 has been a year of adjustment, including moving Band Day, which traditionally occurs over Mother’s Day weekend every year, to September as schools moved to distance learning in the spring. Artfest, hosted by the James Memorial Art Center, is held annually in September.
“This year, student marching bands and guest bands are not available,” CVB Executive Director Amy Krueger said in a release. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to not host a parade. Instead, we are focusing on what we do have. We have an opportunity to work with a wonderful, historical organization to help plan a relaxed community event people can enjoy.”
The earliest reference found to date of Band Day in Williston was a 1927 article, which gives Band Day a 92-year history in Williston. The James Library was opened in 1911, with a banquet and grand ball. This year, Williston can celebrate both with food vendors, craft vendors, live auction and more in Harmon Park. Band Day will be honored with an exhibit titled “Band Day Through the Years” in Harmon Park, showcasing historical images from past festivals.
Known as “Art in the Park,” Art Fest is a day-long art festival that features live entertainment, activities for children, as well as art, craft and food vendors. The purpose behind Art Fest is to promote art in northwestern North Dakota as well as raise funds for the preservation of the James Memorial Art Center. The event is one of the James’ largest fundraisers, and proceeds from the event are used for restoration projects at the facility. Traditionally held at Recreation Park in Williston, this year’s event at Harmon Park will give Art Fest a larger venue than in years past.
This year’s Art Fest theme is “Community,” and the James is currently accepting donation items for their auction, encouraging local artists to create and donate pieces based around the Community theme. Art can be in any medium and any size. Items can be dropped of at the James Memorial Library at 621 First Ave. W in Williston.
Vendor registration is open now and can be filled out online at www.visitwilliston.com.
If you have questions about Artfest or Band Day 2020, contact the Williston CVB at 701-774-9041 or The James at 701-774-3601 or check the event calendar website for details at www.visit williston.com.
Information will also be posted on the Band Day Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay.