The Bakken Restart program is putting more people back to work than anticipated and on track to plug 391 wells before the end of the year, but the program likely cannot finish as many reclamations as initially hoped. At least, not with CARES Act money.
Director of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told the Williston Herald the Bakken Restart well plugging and reclamation program has so far plugged 67 wells at a cost of $7.5 million and put about 700 people to work for 29,000 man hours.
The initial estimate for the plugging part of the project was just 550 people.
“It takes a lot more people and equipment than we had thought going into this thing,” Helms said. “But, really, the main purpose behind this was putting people to work, so we are OK with that.”
Plugging wells is also costing a little more than expected, Helms said, particularly for older wells.
“We are hoping as we learn some lessons and work out some of the kinks, we will get that cost down,” Helms said. “But between CARES Act money and the Abandoned Well Fund money, we do have enough to get all the wells plugged.”
The North Dakota Industrial commission has already confiscated 237 wells and facilities for the program. Operators of another 154 were given additional time to work things out, but could be confiscated Sept. 23 if they do not meet deadlines. After that, there’s an Oct. 1 deadline for 94 additional wells that North Dakota might confiscate.
Helms said he believes there will be time to plug 391 of these 485 wells before the end of the year.
Of these, 23 orphans are in Williams and 92 are in McKenzie County. There are 89 in Bottineau, 68 in Renville, and 45 in Burke. Those five counties make up the bulk of the wells that the state has either confiscated or is considering confiscating.
Meanwhile, the reclamation phase of the Bakken Restart program is set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 17, for 52 of the sites, Helms said.
This part of the project is also going to employ more people than expected, Helms said.
Initial estimates were that the reclamation work would employ 600, but it’s actually going to be more like 1,000.
Another 115 sites are in the bidding phase. They will be opened Friday, Sept. 25, and work could start on them the first week of October.
That’s a total of 167 sites, and probably all the state will have time to do with CARES Act funding, Helms said.
“Some of the (CARES Act) money designated to reclamation will be turned back,” Helms said.
North Dakota had approved around $33 million for plugging and around $30 million for reclamation from its CARES Act funding.
The remaining reclamations will still get done, Helms said, but the funding source will more likely be the Abandoned Site Restoration Fund.
“Under the current budget, that fund gets $4 million a year in income, so we will have money to take care of them, but it may take a year or two,” he said.
Some groups in the state have questioned the quality of these impending reclamation projects, given the short time frame involved.
CARES Act money must be spent by Dec. 30 of this year, but the work can’t really continue once snow flies, making the real deadline much sooner.
Helms said all the bid documents for the reclamations lay out specific requirements for quality control, including an aerial survey of the site and soil sampling, which are intended to help ensure that the work's quality meets high standards.
In addition, each landowner is being given a 10-day notice so they can look over the reclamation plans, and provide input to the work being done to the site on their property.
“If we get a nice warm fall, we will do more, but we have tempered our expectations and we are going to take our time and do this right,” he said.
The Bakken Restart program had also been looking at the possibility of using CARES Act funding to help oil companies with the expense of turning shut-in wells back on for production. Helms said most companies seem to have done that on their own already, so that probably won’t be something CARES Act money will be spent on after all.
There is still some consideration, however, of potentially funding a thief hatch replacement program, to improve safety and reduce emissions. Some of the CARES Act money being returned from reclamation could be redirected into that, Helms suggested, depending on what the Budget Section decides to do.
The thief hatch program would cost around $10 million and support 200 to 400 jobs for two to three months and reduce methane emissions by 15,000 tons per year. The replacement program would be available to companies on a cost-share basis.