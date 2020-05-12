The Bakken had just one oil products and service show for the boots on the ground in the Williston region, but that show is no more. The trade show, which was to have its 10th and final run this year, has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 epidemic and the Russia-OPEC price war.
An email from the DAWA Team, which organized the show each year, said the show was being cancelled due to current market conditions.
“Many companies are not in the position to take advantage of the show’s opportunities this year,” the email said. “Therefore we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Bakken Oil Product and Service Show."
The show brought vendors from all over the world to Williston for a two-day event that allowed them to show case new inventions and services that could either save oil and gas companies time and money or improve safety and efficiency, or both.
Many products in use today in the Williston Basin got their toehold in the Bakken market by first appearing at the show, which was free for people working in the oil and gas industry and included many of the local decision makers for oil and gas companies like Oasis Petroleum, Continental, and others.
Organizer of the show, Jeff Zarling, who heads up the DAWA Solutions Group, told the Williston Herald in a previous interview that the show is still very profitable, and still delivers great value to the many exhibitors and boots-on-the-ground industry professionals it was designed to serve.
Zarling has talked to industry and other individuals about alternatives to the BOPSS show going forward, but so far hadn’t found anyone interested in taking over the show.
“Much as I’d like to see it continue to develop, we just really have to focus on our core business right now,” he said then.
Zarling said the show will always have a special place in his heart.
We have built many relationships over the years and value them along with the many memories we have created together," he said. "It has been a great run! This year's show was to be our last and a chance to say farewell and thank you. We would like to extend a special thank you to the many exhibitors, sponsors and attendees that have participated over the past decade. We are also especially grateful for the vendors and suppliers that have helped us produce this event every year."