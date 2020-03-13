Small independent producers have approached the White House for executive assistance, giving them a list of things that President Donald Trump could do without Congressional approval to help small to mid-cap producers who are most likely to be hurt by the current price war.
These talking included buying crude oil off the market to put in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Fund, lowering royalties on federal lands, and providing low interest loans to aid producers to continue growing.
It appears that at least some of those talking points are going to get a Presidential thumbs up. In a speech Friday declaring coronavirus a national emergency, President Donald Trump said the United States would buy large quantities of oil for its reserves.
"We're going to fill it up to the top," Trump said.
Dan Eberhart is CEO of Canary Energy Services in the Bakken, and one of the individuals involved in giving the President a list of things that would help small to mid-cap producers weather the Saudi-Russia price war.
“He was fairly receptive to that, more so than Congress," Eberhart told the Williston Herald Thursday afternoon. "The appetite there is more for economic help relating to the (corona)virus, not helping the oil and gas industry, so the administration is looking at what they can do via executive actions to help the industry.”
Eberhart acknowledged that some don’t think the government should help the oil and gas industry, and that his position is different from that of most large producers and the American Petroleum Institute. But, he said, that ignores the broader effect on the national economy that will be coming if there is no help for the halo of small companies surrounding big oil and gas companies.
One estimate puts 750,000 employed by that halo nationwide. Other estimates put it even higher than that, as many as 7.2 million, according to an API study.
“There are a lot of operators that have pretty high debt loads that haven’t repaired balance sheets since the last downcycle,” Eberhart said. “(The United States) is looking at a lot of layoffs if there is no help. Canary is looking at layoffs. We are assessing what we think the demand will be for service in the Bakken.”
Eberhart estimated that nationwide layoffs could be as much as 25 to 30 percent of the current oil and gas service company's combined labor force if prices continue in the $30 range for more than three months. That would be a big gut-punch to the broader economy.
In his own conversations with exploration and production companies, many have told him they plan to sharply curtail activity, and perhaps even cease drilling altogether.
“Small companies create the majority of the jobs," Eberhart said. "And there are way more jobs in the oilfield services sector than at the actual producing E and P companies. So, one of the ramifications of doing nothing is that small oilfield companies buckling could have ripples through the entire North Dakota and national economy. ”
Among the biggest issues Eberhart sees for small independent producers and service companies this time around is the lack of access to capital.
“People just hear the sector and say, ‘Oh we don’t do that,’” Eberhart said.
Whether there is help for small producers or not, however, Eberhart said he is confident Canary will still be standing after the storm.
“There is opportunity in every crisis,” he said. “I've found that to be true in the past, and I think it will be true this time. Canary has roots in North Dakota dating back to the 80s. I don’t see us being in the Bakken changing one way or the other, not for a crisis that lasts a couple of years. We will look at our own house, tighten our belts, and make prudent decisions.”
Help from the Trump administration?
Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, said there is support for helping small businesses — including small to mid-cap oil and gas operators — with the impacts of coronavirus. A main thrust, however, will be appealing to the Saudis as an ally not to get involved in a price war with Russia at this time.
Hoeven said he talked to the President about that on Tuesday, and that his understanding is the President did just that. A group of senators including Hoeven have also written directly to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a similar appeal.
“My understanding at this point is that the Saudis and Russians are back to negotiating,” Hoeven said. “The United States has helped Saudi Arabia in a number of ways. We sell them military equipment. They are an ally. We are calling on them as an ally to end this price war.”
The U.S. House is looking at legislation, likely to be voted on Friday, that will provide assistance to help ease coronavirus impacts.
Hoeven said the likely elements of that include tax deferral, as well as low interest loans, both of which would be available to small oil and gas producers.
“We were going to be out next week, but now we are going to stay in, so we will get something from the House as far as a package to help small businesses and targeted industries with loans and tax deferrals. I do think the oil industry needs to be in there because of these impacts.”
The legislation will likely also include help for small businesses to ensure workers can stay home without losing pay, in order to self-quarantine for 14 days if exposed to coronavirus.
“My guess is we will change it, but we are working on a number of these things,” Hoeven said. “Some the president can do, and some will require legislation.”
As far as the Saudi dumping case, Hoeven said that is something that might eventually work, but added that it is hard to prove such cases, and even if you can prove it, it’s not an immediate fix.
“We’ve pursued those cases before with wheat,” Hoeven said. “They were dumping wheat into our market through Canada, what they called the Canadian Wheat Board.”
While that case was ultimately successful, to took a long time, Hoeven said. Getting the Saudis to negotiate an end to the price war might prove more immediate than waiting on a trade violations case.
“We are better off if we can convince our ally that at a time when the world is fighting coronavirus, is not the time to have aa trade war,” Hoeven said. “We are trying to get that done. (But if not) there are a number of different ways (a trade violations case) could move forward. We’ll have to see what the administration is willing to do.”