Kari and Gary Everett were supposed to leave Peru more than a week ago, but as of Tuesday afternoon it wasn't clear when they would return to the United States.
The Williston couple, along with others, were in Peru as part of a mission trip sponsored by Liberty Free Evangelical Church. Their flight out was scheduled for March 17.
The couple went to Peru on March 3 and on March 10 they met up with Mike Cannon, Doug Flaten and Dan Houston, all of whom are also from Williston.
The five are among more than 2,500 U.S. citizens who are currently stuck in Peru, which has put a widespread quarantine in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The Peruvian government shut down the borders and international flights into and out of the country have been stopped.
The U.S. Embassy in Lima announced it was putting together charter flights to get U.S. citizens out of the country, and more than 700 people had been flown out as of Monday. For those like the group from Williston, though, that hasn't helped.
The group is staying in Trujillo, almost 350 miles north of Lima and Peru has banned all travel within the country.
On Tuesday, Everett and the others found out that a plane they'd hoped would take them home hadn't been allowed to land in Peru.
"It looks like Peru isn't letting the incoming planes for us land," Everett told the Williston Herald via email.
An announcement from the U.S. Embassy in Lima echoed that news.
"The U.S. Embassy in Lima continues to look for options for U.S. citizens to depart Peru," the message reads. "Today’s flights from Peru to the United States have been delayed. U.S. citizens should stay in their lodging until further notice. We are working to seek permission from the Peruvian government to land airplanes arriving from the United States."
The embassy also recommended following quarantine procedures.
"U.S. citizens not in Lima or Cusco who are interested in charter flights should shelter in place until receiving flight information and transportation details from the Embassy," an announced form the embassy reads. The Embassy is working with Peruvian authorities to ensure smooth transit for confirmed passengers within quarantine protocols."
In the meantime, the group is working to keep their plight on the minds of those who can help.
"I had a colleague who knows people at Mike Rounds' office in South Dakota, so one of his assistants have been in continual contact and calls every day," Everett said. "Mike Cannon has been in contact with (Sen. Kevin) Cramer's office and so has my niece. He also is in contact with Rep. (Kelly) Armstrong's office. We are trying not to double up contacts, as we know everyone is overwhelmed with everything going on."
Jake Wilkins, communications director for Cramer's office, said the senator was aware of the group's situation and had been working with the U.S. State Department.
Everett said the group was heartened Tuesday to get a message from Cramer.
"It really is encouraging to us to hear from our Congressman!" Everett said.