The fight against COVID-19 continues on many fronts in the scientific and business community. Here are the most recent developments.
North Dakota LIFT awards $600,000 toward at-home COVID-19 tests
North Dakota’s LIFT Committee awarded $600,000 to Checkable Medical Corporation to support its development of a platform for at-home strep test and at-home COVID-19 antibodies test.
The test Checkable Medical is working on would be a rapid, finger-prick test that could tell if someone has developed COVID-19 antibodies. Results from the serology test would be available within 10 minutes.
The company has not yet received FDA approval for the test, but it is seeking authorization.
To read more about the test, visit online at https://bit.ly/2Ytf4uY.
Convalescent plasma gets emergency authorization
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization to the use of convalescent plasma, which is obtained from recovered COVID-19 patients and contains SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
According to FDA, more than 70,000 patients have already received convalescent plasma and data from that suggest the “known and potential benefits of the therapy outweigh the known and potential risks of the drug for treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.”
In its authorization, FDA noted that randomized clinical trials continue to be necessary for definitive demonstration of this treatment’s efficacy and safety, and said that ongoing clinical trials should not be amended based on its issuance of the Emergency Use Authorization.
The complete authorization is online at https://bit.ly/3aT37DR.
Nursing homes facing severe PPE shortages
More than 1 in 5 nursing homes have run short of key protective equipment such as hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks, according to a research paper published in the journal Health Affairs.
The study by Brian E. McGarry, David C. Grabowski and Michael L. Barnett, used a national database containing information from 98 percent of U.S. nursing homes.
Further, according to that data, shortages of both staff and PPE did not meaningfully improve from May to July of 2020.
The complete paper is online at https://bit.ly/3hrVMxN.
Rural health hub compiles resources for COVID-19 surge readiness
A new section has been added to the Rural Healthcare Surge Readiness hub to provide critical resources to rural communities for preparing for and responding to a COVID-19 surge. The hub is available online at https://bit.ly/2EwWJX3.
Pfizer has a second COVID-19 vaccine option
Pfizer and BioNTech appear to have pivoted to a second COVID-19 option, which the company said generated similar immune response to the first with fewer side effects.
Both vaccines use mRNA inside lipid nanoparticles to activate the immune system, teaching it to recognize the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.
Data from the large study of this second option could come as early as October, and if successful, the companies could seek approval that month.
The complete paper is online at https://bit.ly/2FOv4kN.
Could a seaweed extract outperform remdesivir?
Remdesivir has made headlines in the search for COVID-19 treatments, but an edible seaweed extract may prove to be a more effective decoy molecule.
Researchers from the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies at Rensselear Polytechnic Institute tested the ability of three variants of heparin, which are extracted from seaweed, to block viral infectivity.
In a separate test, researchers verified that none of the compounds exhibited cellular toxicity, even at high concentrations.
Their paper is published online in Cell Discovery at https://go.nature.com/3aTbUWp.
German researchers studying viral transmission at concerts
A team at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg called Restart 19 is taking a deep dive into what factors at a live concert might need to be controlled to hold concerts safely despite a pandemic.
For their study, 2,000 volunteers were given tracking devices and fluorescent disinfectant to track how often the attendees came close to one another, and what surfaces got the most fluorescent dye during a concert featuring pop star Tim Bendzko.
Data was collected in three different scenarios, one with high restrictions, one with low restrictions, and one with no restrictions.
All volunteers were tested for coronavirus in advance, and had temperature checks upon arrival.
The study also concurrently used a smoke machine to track the spread of aerosols in the arena, and collected data on carbon dioxide released by the crowd, to try to determine what factors are at play there.
The study was sponsored by Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. Data is expected sometime in October.
Australia, Belgium and Denmark are planning similar studies as well.