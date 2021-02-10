The city is still encouraging residents to follow safety precautions after the Williston City Commission voted to rescind the COVID-19 Emergency Municipal Declaration and the citywide Mask Order.
Taking steps like wearing a mask, keeping 6 feet of distance and regular testing all can help minimize the spread of COVID-19. People should also respect posted guidelines for businesses and organizations that require masks, as well as taking advantage of the opportunity to be tested and vaccinated. Williston has partnered with Williams County/Williston Emergency Management to offer BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screenings every week at the former Sloulin Airport Hangar.
"While we have seen some improvement in the active positive COVID cases locally, the number of people taking advantage of free testing appears to be diminishing," Williston city Administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald. "We continue to encourage the public to take part in either of the weekly testing events being offered for free to residents of Williams County at the former City Hangar, or Williston State College."
Mayor Howard Klug made comment to the falling test number at the Feb. 9 meeting of the City Commission, again urging residents to utilize the free testing events. The city's first event had more than 100 people get tested, but recent events have had less than 50 people take advantage.
"We're not getting the results of testing that we need. We are strongly encouraging people to keep going to whatever testing facility there is." Klug said. "With more tests, we'll understand where the COVID is in our community."
Currently, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit and Williston State College offer Polymerase Chain Reaction testing on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Art Wood building at WSC.
The City of Williston's next Rapid Antigen screening will be Tuesday, Feb 16 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sloulin Airport Hangar at 408 Airport Road. Individuals must be 18 years or older and asymptomatic. Pre-register for testing at testreg.nd.gov to minimize waiting time and expedite testing. Pre-registration is not required if an individual has previously been tested.
The Upper Missouri District Health Unit has available vaccines for individuals age 65 years or older and those from Phase 1A which includes health care workers and long-term care residents. Individuals are encouraged to visit: https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov/ to register for a vaccine.