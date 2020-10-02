The local spike in COVID-19 cases has forced Williston Public School District No. 1 to move to distance education at one elementary school.
On Monday, Sept. 28, the District 1 school board heard that 23 of the 44 staff members at Lewis and Clark Elementary had either tested positive for COVID-19, were awaiting test results or were quarantined because they'd been in close contact with someone who tested positive. Because of that, the school has been forced to shut down in-person learning and move entirely to distance learning.
District superintendent Jeffrey Thake told the board that suspending in-person learning for nearly two weeks would be the right choice.
"The safest bet if we want everyone to come back safely would be Oct. 12," Thake said.
Thomas Kalil, board president, said in-person learning wouldn't work with so many staff members unable to work.
"Clearly that's why we're not able to be open, with half the staff out," he said.
The district's plan for the 2020-21 school year included both a virtual academy option and an in-person option, with families choosing before the year started. As part of its preparations for COVID-19, though, a switch to distance learning was set to happen on a school-by-school basis depending on infection rates.
Because the district has laptops assigned to each student, schools are able to transition to distance learning quickly, Thake said.
Lewis and Clark is the first school that will make a temporary switch to distance learning in District 1, but Thake said he didn't expect it to be the last. In addition to the speed with which COVID-19 spreads, there is a shortage of substitute teachers. Many of the district's subs are retired teachers, and many of them are older and want to minimize their risk of getting the disease.
"It wasn't a matter of if it was a matter of when it was going to happen," Thake told the board.
The state required each district to develop a school-by-school plan to prepare for this school year. Because the district is making the decision about a switch to distance learning per school, most students will still be getting in-person education.
"WPSD is going to make every effort to stay open short of an executive order from the governor," Thake said.