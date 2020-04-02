North Dakotans have already started to be targeted by scams using the COVID-19 pandemic as a hook.
One man was called by someone claiming to be his granddaughter who said she’d been diagnosed with the disease. North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said during a press conference Thursday, April 2, that the man did the right thing next.
“He did exactly what we always tell people to do,” Stenehjem said. “He hung up.”
What the scammers were going to ask for wasn’t clear, but it was a variant of a classic scam known as the grandparents scam. Criminals call people and claim to be a relative who is in trouble and needs money urgently.
The targets are asked to send a wire transfer or prepaid gift cards. Of course, their loved one isn’t actually on the phone.
Stenehjem said people need to be vigilant about scammers right now. People statewide have reported falling victim to scams claiming they’d won a sweepstakes but had to send money to claim the prize.
That’s also a scam — it’s illegal to ask for money to claim a prize in a contest.
“They’re all scams,” Stenehjem said. “People have lost over $10,000.”
He also warned against SPAM emails claiming to offer cures. There is no cure for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and while vaccines are being tested, none is likely to reach patients for a year or more.
“There are no lotions, potions, nostorums or snake oil,” that will help fight the disease, he said.
Charitable giving can also be a risk, he said. People should be careful to donate to charities that are registered in the state. A list of those is available online at sos.nd.gov.
“In America we’re very generous people, and in North Dakota even more so,” Stenehjem said. “I hope you will give generously, but I hope you will also give wisely.”
The state has partnered with the North Dakota Community Foundation to start the COVID-19 Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to help assist non-profits, government organizations and others affected by the pandemic.
The fund is a place people can be sure about donating to, Gov. Doug Burgum said.
Kevin Dvorak, president and CEO of the foundation, said the goal was to supplement the ways local organizations are helping already.
“If you know of a trusted local organization, they should be your first priority for giving,” he said.
The new fund is going to coordinate with others statewide to make sure it’s helping meet needs others aren’t already helping to fill.
“We will get through this together,” Dvorak said.
The state is also collecting personal protective equipment to distribute statewide. N95 masks, gloves, face shields and other items can be dropped off at the regional North Dakota Department of Transportation officers between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The state isn’t accepting homemade masks or other kinds of protective gear, Burgum said.
The state has already cached medical supplies and those have started going out to the state’s 49 hospitals. In all, the state has a stockpile of about 1 million N95 masks. NDDOT drivers have been hauling the equipment around the state and 40 percent of the cache has been given out already.
“As we rebuild the cache and needs arise, we will send (items) out,” Burgum said.
By the numbers
As of Thursday, the state has received nearly 5,000 test results and has confirmed 159 cases. Of those, 28 have been hospitalized, 43 have recovered and three people have died.
According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide.
There have been more than 51,000 deaths attributed to the disease and about 200,000 people have recovered.