As the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state continues to climb, the North Dakota Department of Health is working to inform people of test results more quickly.
The spike in cases has meant that the state's contract tracing efforts hasn't been able to keep up. Also, the time it takes to notify people with positive test results also stretched.
“This temporary situation required an immediate and significant shift in resources to provide results in a timely manner to individuals who test positive to protect their health and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a news release.
Burgum announced four steps to clear the notification backlog:
The North Dakota National Guard has shifted 50 soldiers from contacting close contacts to notifying positive individuals. By refocusing these resources, the backlog of notifications should be eliminated by Thursday, Oct. 22.
Close contacts will no longer be contacted by public health officials; instead, positive individuals will be instructed to self-notify their close contacts and direct them to the NDDoH website, where landing pages will be created with video and written resources explaining the recommended and required actions for both positive patients and close contacts. The exception is contact tracing for health care settings, K-12 schools and university systems which will continue as usual.
The state is building a process to deliver automated notifications to positive individuals. Currently, the system only delivers automated notifications to individuals with negative test results. Positive patients will still receive a follow-up call from a case investigator after their initial automated notification.
Williams County in the orange
Williams County has been at the Orange, or high, risk level since last week. As of Wednesday, there were 191 active cases in the county.
That is down from previous levels and much lower than the five counties with the most active cases. Those are Cass with 1,351, Burleigh with 937, Grand Forks with 614, Ward with 586 and Morton with 332. Stark County also has slightly more cases, with 196.
The county is still working to lower infection rates, according to Helen Askim, director of Human Resources, Communications and GIS for Williams County. That includes offering disposable masks and virtual options to attend meetings.
"County facilities are open and accessible by the public during regular business hours," Askim said. "In order to accommodate COVID safety protocols, including physical distancing, some departments may require appointments for specific services and/or encourage transactions to be conducted via phone or email. We suggest citizens call ahead, contact information for County, City and State offices within County facilities can be found on our website williamsnd.com."
The City of Williston announced several changes to its guidelines, including requiring masks for visitors. While the county is in the High Risk level, office vestibules and reception areas remain open to the public, but masks are required for all visitors. Staff meetings are by appointment only. There will be hand sanitizer available for visitors and staff, as well, and all public meetings will have a virtual attendance option.