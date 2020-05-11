On Saturday, May 9, the Williston Area Recreation Center took another step forward in the "soft opening" to the public.
While still adhering to social distancing guidelines, the ARC has decided to open up more of their facility for general use. Basketball courts are now available for games with a maximum of two people per hoop, tennis and pickleball courts are open for singles games only, and the golf simulator, as well as baseball and softball batting cages are also open with a maximum capacity of two people at a time.
Meanwhile, racquetball courts are open for individual use only. Those interested in taking fitness classes at the club must pre-register through the ARC Fitness App as class capacity is still being strictly monitored. Business hours at the facility will remain the same until further notice, closing at 8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends.
Additionally, the minimum age requirement for admission into the facility has been lowered from 16 years of age to 12. All aquatic activities, playground and turf areas, as well as child sitting and senior lounge areas will remain closed at this time. Seniors, as well as those who feel ill for any reason are still encouraged to stay home.
These revised guidelines will be re-evaluated after Friday, May 15. According to Darin Krueger, executive director of the Williston Parks and Recreation District, he states that creating such guidelines has been one of the most challenging tasks of his entire career.
"It's very difficult because nobody has a crystal ball to figure out how long these restrictions will have to be kept in place," Krueger tells the Williston Herald."But I think the public has given us really good feedback, and they understand that these restrictions are there to improve everybody's quality of life, so they get it and they understand why we're doing this."
With soft opening restrictions at the ARC now in its second week, Krueger says he has noticed a gradual increase in the club's daily usage. Given the circumstances, the parks and recreation director feels the plan to slowly re-open the ARC is going as well as can be expected.
"I think our staff has done a great job in sanitizing all the equipment and staying on top of the new guidelines, and our patrons have been very positive throughout, so we really appreciate the cooperation of our customers," Krueger adds.