Despite COVID-19, plans are still underway for the Williston Basin API Chapter’s signature golf tournament, set for July 9 and 10, which will focus on raising funds for emergency services. The group has decided it will provide a new rescheduling and cancellation policy for its sponsors, given the current situation.
“We are optimistically hopeful that the pandemic will diminish by May, allowing us to maintain the current tournament schedule,” a letter from the group reads.
In the event, however, that the event must be canceled or rescheduled, Williston’s API will honor and promote all of its golf tournament sponsors during its next event and at its monthly General Membership meeting, as well as on website and social media channels. Team registration fees, meanwhile, will be refunded, less any processing fees.
Williston’s API tournament is one of the largest fundraising golf tournaments in the state, and is one of two events that the group hosts annually to raise funds for community grants and scholarships. These events raise thousands of dollars for worthy causes in the community, and sponsorship donations are a vital part of that success.
Williston API has so far contributed more than $1 million to worthy community causes over the past eight years alone, thanks to the strength of its sponsorships. Those grants have funded neighborhood watch programs, helped purchase hospital equipment, provided equipment for the Opportunity Foundation, established endowments for scholarships to Williston State College, and much more.
The COVID-19 Pandemic and Russia-OPEC price war makes API’s community mission more vital than ever. It also means that sponsorship is more crucial than ever to the mission.
A variety of sponsorship levels are available for the upcoming golf tournament, or API’s next event, whenever it may be held. These packages begin at $100 and range up to $2,500. For details of what each sponsorship level offers, contact Ken Callahan at 701-770-5030.
“The needs are great and we’re on the front line continuing to work and fight for you,” a letter from API said. “Today our focus is to help the local emergency services like CHI St. Alexius, Williston Police & Fire Departments, and local Ambulances.”
Williston Basin Chapter of API is now celebrating its 40th year. Part of that celebration is recognizing four decades worth of contributions from many community members and civic leaders, as well as service-oriented companies in the community, all of whom have stepped up in good times and bad to help API provide a wide array of community grants and scholarships.
“We would like to thank everyone who has donated, volunteered, sponsored, participated in any of our events,” a statement from API said. “In 2019 we celebrated ‘Giving One Million Dollars’ to the community with donations, scholarships, and endowments in just the last eight years!”