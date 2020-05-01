The Williston Basin Chapter of the API Golf Tournament has been moved to Thursday & Friday, Aug. 20 & 21 of this year.
The event is one of two fundraisers the Williston API relies on each year for to raise money for community grants and scholarships.
Ken Callahan, president of Williston API, said rescheduling would allow more time for things to normalize before the tournament is held.
Williston’s API tournament is one of the largest in the state, raising thousands of money annually for grants and scholarships for such programs as neighborhood watch, hospital equipment, endowments for scholarships to Williston State College and more.
Sponsorships will be more vital than ever to API’s continuing community mission.
A variety of sponsorship levels are available for the upcoming golf tournament. These packages begin at $100 and range up to $2,500. for details, contact Callahan at 701-770-5030.
This year’s fundraising focus are local emergency services, including CHI St. Alexius, Williston Police and Fire Departments and local ambulances.
Williston API is now entering its 40th year in the community. That’s four decades of giving to a wide array of community services.
In 2019, the organization passed another giving milestone, passing the $1 million mark in community grants, scholarships, and endowments in the past eight years.