The Williston Basin Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute is cancelling its April 7 meeting, in light of recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to limit social gatherings of more than 50 people to help curtail the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.
Lochend Energy Services has meanwhile agreed to sponsor the May 5 meeting and program, and Williston Economic Development has agreed to sponsor the September meeting and program.
In the event the May meeting must also be cancelled, Lochend will be moved to the October meeting.
“Our hope is we will bunker down, follow the guidelines for social distancing and flatten the curve to end this virus,” Williston API President Ken Callahan said. “Please take this time and stay safe.”