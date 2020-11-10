A mix of uncertainty and the desire to make sure industry leaders are honored has led the Williston Basin Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute to cancel its 2020-21 awards banquet.
The event had been scheduled for Jan. 8 at The Well at Williston State College. The awards banquet is usually held in early November, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to postpone.
Ken Callahan, president of the Williston Basin API, said conversations with other board members and with some previous award winners led to the decision to cancel. He said the board wanted all of the awards, especially the Lifetime Achievement Award, to feel special.
"We wanted to keep the integrity and the specialness of the awards ceremony," Callahan told the Williston Herald.