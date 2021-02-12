COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in the region, but health experts are still warning residents of the dangers of contracting the virus, and offering some new treatments for those suffering the worst of its effects.
Monoclonal antibody treatment has not been readily available for the general public until recently, but medical professionals are encouraging those who may be most susceptible to severe COVID symptoms to consider the treatment as a way to reduce those symptoms and avoid potential hospitalization. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as the COVID-18 virus.
Dr. Robert Kemp with CHI St. Alexius Health shared with the Williston Herald the benefit of these outpatient treatments.
"If somebody gets sick, gets exposed, especially if they're early in the course of their infection, you can turn around and in a couple hour timeframe give an IV infusion of these antibodies, which goes in sort of like Pac-Man and gobbles up the coronavirus and knocks it down significantly," he explained. "The result is the number of virus particles in your body gets diminished to where maybe your body can handle it and get through the infection more easily."
Kemp said the antibody treatments were approved for:
- Individuals over anyone 65 years old or older
- Those with a BMI over 35
- Patients with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart or lung disease
- Children with significant or serious health problems
- Individuals undergoing cancer or other immunosuppressive treatments
"These are the groups of people that were winding up in the hospital at much higher rates than the average population," Kemp said. "When these drugs came out, there wasn't real good data that they were effective, but as we've moved forward, the data is getting better and better and starting to show that these drugs do what they're intended to do."
Kemp said CHI's goal is to identify those in the community who could benefit from the treatment, and get the information out to them to encourage them to receive the treatment at an early stage in their infection. Kemp said ideally, those in the high-risk categories will come in for antibody treatment less than seven days after symptom onset in order for the treatment to be most effective. To date, 46 patients have received monoclonal antibody treatment, 31 of them in 2021.
Treatments can be given at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston, and Kemp encourages people in the high-risk categories to visit CHI's Respiratory Clinic to find out if they qualify. Of course, Kemp added, it is still imperative to avoid contracting the virus in the first place, and says that residents should still be mindful of COVID protocol, masking and social distancing when necessary.