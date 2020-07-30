Another drive-up COVID-19 testing event is set for Williston High School, this one from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
The event is open to anyone 12 year old or older. College students are being encouraged to get tested, as is anyone who has attended large public gatherings.
Vehicles will be allowed to line up along the route starting at 3:30 p.m. Testing will go until 7 p.m. or until all test kits have been used. Keep in mind this is a fluid situation and details of the event could change or it could be postponed.
Those who want to participate must be in a motor vehicle. Anyone wishing to access the testing site must do so from 26th Street, then turn north onto 44th Avenue West. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line.
Everyone being tested must complete the online assessment and preregister at https://testreg.nd.gov. Preregistering does not guarantee a test, if you don’t get a confirmation email still come.