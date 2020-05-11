Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site announced Monday, May 11, that it would cancel the upcoming Rendezvous that was scheduled for June 18-12.
This decision was made out of an abundance of caution. Alice Hart, Fort Union Trading Post Superintendent said “The popular Rendezvous event attracts more than 3,000 participants and visitors and is supported by more than 100 volunteers. Current guidance for social distancing and limitations on large gatherings make it unsafe to hold such an event in the near future.”
The park is planning new digital outreach for the week of Rendezvous, including a social media campaign celebrating past Rendezvous’ and hosting a digital version of the ever-popular Kid’s Day on Thursday June 18, 2020. For updates, visit www.nps.gov/fous or www.facebook.com/FortUnionTradingPostNHS.