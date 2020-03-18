The Board of Directors of American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston announced that, beginning Thursday, March 19, the lobbies of its Main Office at 223 Main Street and North Station at 2523 Second Ave W will be closed to the public. The date on which the lobbies will reopen will be announced to the public when that decision is made.
"At American State Bank & Trust Company, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve," bank President David Hanson wrote in a news release announcing the move. "As we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we want to share with you the action that has been taken to help minimize the impact on our community."
ASB&T’s drive-up facilities will remain open to process customer transactions. Drive-up hours will remain the same. Customers may also drop off deposits and other documents/transactions in our Bank’s night drop. Additionally, customers may continue to complete banking business by telephone or by using ASB&T’s online and mobile banking platforms.
The Bank also has multiple ATMs within Williston that can accessed at your convenience. Locations can be found at www.asbt.com. Customers that require an in-person meeting will need to call the Bank at 701-774-4100 and schedule an appointment in advance. This information also applies to clients of Raymond James Financial Services Inc., located at 223 Main Street.
ASB&T would like to thank its customers in advance for their patience and understanding as we continue our efforts to do our part in keeping citizens safe.