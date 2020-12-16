Williston American Legion Post 37 is coming together with come local partners to fill hearts and bellies this holiday season.
The Legion, with support from DAV Chapter 9, VFW, CVMA, Williston VA CBOC, Williston Community Builders, Upper Missouri Valley Fair, Shepherd's Table, 10 Minute Bail Bond, New Hope Young Adults, Williston CVB, Walmart and J Dubs Bar and Grill are putting on a community drive-through holiday meal on Wednesday, Dec 23.
From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds, volunteers will be serving take-out meals of ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll and a cookie. The meal is free and open to the public, with 1,250 dinners being served.
"This year has been really tough for the community for various reasons, with COVID and the drop in the oil and gas industry," UMVF Events Manager Brandy LaDue told the Williston Herald. "I think everybody in 2020 could use a giant hug, so this is just a way of helping out those that might be having a hard time. Holidays are hard for people sometimes, so it's a way to make somebody's life a little better around this time."
LaDue said there is no paperwork, questionnaire or signature needed to pick up a meal; simply show up and tell them how many you need. LaDue, who involves herself in giving back to the community regularly by being part of several community organizations, stated the importance of events such as the drive-through meal as it is a way to bring people together and help do good for those around you.
"Everybody struggles in some way or another," she said. "And whether it's a warm meal or groceries, it's just a way of showing that the community cares and that we are here to support each other."
Meals will be served from the Agri-Sports Complex, with patrons entering from the main entrance. Signs and attendants will be on hand to direct traffic and assist drivers in picking up their meals. Staff and volunteers handing out meals will have COVID pre-screenings, and all CDC guidelines will be followed. For more information, visit the American Legion Post 37 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanLegionWillistonND.