The American Legion is going virtual this year for their annual Veterans Day celebration.
COVID-19 precautions halted any plans for an in-person event, prompting the Legion to follow many other organization’s leads and make the event virtual. American Legion, Edgar M. Boyd Post 37 is teaming up with Cherry Creek Media to host the virtual event, broadcasting simultaneously on 660 KEYZ and live on the Legion’s Facebook page.
Kicking off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the program will feature Williams County Veterans Services Officer Grant Carns as emcee, with featured speaker Richard Ceynar, 1st Vice Commander for the American Legion in Williston. Additional plans for the event are still taking shape.
Despite pandemic concerns, Dan Brown, post adjutant for the American Legion, said honoring veterans is a time-honored tradition, and one that the Legion wanted to continue no matter what.
“These are our veterans, it’s who we support, it’s what we do.” Brown told the Williston Herald. “We do everything we can to let them know that we’re still here for them, and that their service is appreciated.”
Mayor Howard Klug also shared why honoring the area’s servicemen and women is important to the community.
“Western North Dakota has always been a supporter of our veterans.” he said. “We shown that with our parades, through support of Veterans Day events, and through our veterans themselves. I can’t thank our veterans enough for what they’ve brought back to Williston. Through what they’ve learned being in the Armed Forces, a lot of those people have come back and they’re city leaders now. And those are the ones that learned what it takes for an area to be great, and they learned a lot of that in the service.”
Follow American Legion, Edgar M. Boyd Post 37 on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericanLegionWillistonND to stay up-to-date with event information, and to see the celebration streamed live.