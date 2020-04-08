(Madison, Wisconsin, April 8, 2020) – American Family Insurance will return approximately $2.9 million to North Dakota customers following recent approval by the state’s Division of Insurance. This is part of the company’s plan to return $200 million to customers who are driving notably less during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers will receive payments in the form of a check they can use as they wish.
“American Family Insurance customers are at the center of everything we do. They are driving less and experiencing fewer claims. Because of these results, they deserve premium relief,” said Telisa Yancy, American Family chief operating officer.
The premium relief, which equals approximately 30 percent of auto insurance premium for two months, will come as a one-time full payment of $50 per vehicle covered by an American Family personal auto policy. The typical American Family household with auto coverage has two vehicles, meaning the average relief payment will be $100.
Checks will be mailed to North Dakota customers in the coming weeks and American Family expects to complete printing and distribution of the 2.3 million checks for customers in all states within 60 days.
Relief payments are based on personal auto policies in force as of March 11, 2020, the date the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
Additional support for customers and communities
Premium relief isn’t the only way the company is supporting customers during this unprecedented time. American Family is also offering flexibility in several areas including payment deferral, payment plans, the removal of late fees, and suspending underwriting and non-renewal cancellations.
American Family has also extended private passenger automobile coverage to food delivery drivers hired by restaurants.
In addition, to support communities, the American Family Insurance group, the American Family Dreams Foundation and the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will provide more than $6.8 million to COVID-19 relief and other non-profits, including through a 2-to-1 match for charitable donations given by its agency owners and employees in their local communities.
Customers with questions about this payment can go to www.amfam.com/relief-payment.
About the American Family Insurance Group
