Alexander Public School will be honoring their 2020 graduating class by hosting an in-person graduation ceremony on May 24.
The graduation, which will be held in the school gymnasium, will begin at 2 p.m. This year, Alexander has a total of 11 graduating seniors. In addition to adhering to social distancing precautions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, school superintendent Leslie Bieber states capacity and age restrictions will be enforced at the event.
The ceremony will have a maximum capacity of 120 people, which will include five staff members, and no child under the age of 5 will be permitted to attend. Seniors over the age of 65 will also not permitted to attend. Other precautionary measures will include pre-recorded music without a live choir performance.
For those unable to attend the ceremony, it will be live streamed on the Alexander Public School Facebook page. Despite the restrictions, Bieber says the community has been very supportive and understanding.
"I have worked in education for 22 years, and this is by far the most challenging set of circumstances I've ever seen," Bieber tells the Williston Herald. "But through this whole time, everybody has been extremely understanding and always asking what they can do to help. It's really special to be a part of the Comet community."