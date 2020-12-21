The halls at Williston Basin International Airport are decked out for Christmas, and the public is invited to come out and take a peek.
The airport is hosting a Christmas Tree decor-20s, Lysol spray and hand sanitizer ornaments. The trees are on display throughout the month, inviting the public to vote for their favorite tree.
“It’s something we’ve always wanted to implement,” Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. “We had a lot of support from the businesses that operate at XWA, and everybody was really enthusiastic about being able to get into that Christmas Spirit and have this competition and see who’s got the best decorating skills.”
Dudas encourages the public to stop out to XWA and take advantage of the airport’s free hour of parking and see the trees close up for themselves. While there, visitors can utilize the airport’s XWA PASS program to visit the, restaurant and lounge, store, gaming area and children’s play area. Applications for the PASS program can be found online at http://bit.ly/XWAPASS, but Dudas noted that guests can apply for the pass on-site as well.
Votes can be cast on Facebook at www.facebook.com/flywillistonXWA, by visiting XWA’s website at www.flywilliston.net or by stopping out in person and scanning the tree’s QR code.