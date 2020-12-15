During the month of November, the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission reported a total of 42,868 passenger boardings, showing slightly lower numbers from the previous month.
The numbers amount to a 55 percent decline in the number of passengers that the airports experienced during the same month last year, but Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Kyle Wanner said the announcement of the COVID-19 vaccination distribution could help spur passenger demand.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact air travel demand in North Dakota and throughout the rest of the country. It does, however, look like we can see the light at the end of the tunnel now that the distribution of an approved COVID-19 vaccine has begun.” Wanner said. “Due to the optimism surrounding a successful vaccine, the airline industry is expecting to see a much-needed boost to the recovery in air passenger demand as we begin to look forward to 2021.”
The trend is the same at Williston Basin International Airport, with boardings down from October. XWA reported 1,978 passengers, compared to 2,037 in October. Year-to-date numbers show Williston at 29,288 enplanements for 2020 versus 80,561 for 2019.
Anthony Dudas, Airport Director at XWA, noted that service picked up in October with the addition of a second daily departure from United Airlines, and despite lower numbers in November, passenger retention is still high.
"We continue to see strong support from our community utilizing XWA with more than 71 percent of the airline seats full in the month of November, which is well above the current national average," Dudas told the Williston Herald. "I am optimistic as we move into 2021 that passenger demand will begin recovering, especially with a successful vaccine."
Full statistics can be found on the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission website at www.aero.nd.gov.