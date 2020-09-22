A sixth Williams County resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, one of three such deaths reported Tuesday, Sept. 22.
A man in his 80s from Williams County died Monday, as did a man in his 70s from Grand Forks County and woman in her 90s from Morton County. All three had underlying health conditions.
There have been 196 people who have died in North Dakota after a COVID-19 diagnosis. The state lists 153 death certificates with COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 37 with another primary cause of death and six that are still pending.
BY THE NUMBERS
2,976 – Total Tests from Yesterday
588,751 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
266 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday
18,508 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
9.14% – Daily Positivity Rate
3,092 – Total Active Cases
-118 Individuals from yesterday
379 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (231 with a recovery date of yesterday)
15,220 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
92 – Currently Hospitalized
+5 - Individuals from yesterday
3 – New Deaths (196 total deaths since the pandemic began)
