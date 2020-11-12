The state's reporting system has caught with a backlog of COVID-19 reports and the number of active cases fell by more than 1,000 as the number of pandemic-related deaths approached 700.
A software problem on Monday, Nov. 9, caused large fluctuations in the following days, but that has all been entered now, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. A backlog of test results also pushed the number of new cases reported Thursday, Nov. 12 to more than 1,800.
There were 11 deaths reported Thursday, including a Williams County man in his 90s. Of the 697 people who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 514 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 100 list another primary cause of death and 83 are still pending.
BY THE NUMBERS
(Please note that the high number of daily tests and positives reflects 5,600 tests reported to us yesterday that were part of a backlog experienced by the third-party lab.
Also note that the abnormally high fluctuations in active cases, recovered and hospitalized are a result of the system catching up from the software issue experienced on Monday. The system is currently caught up.)
14,462 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
973,331 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,801 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
57,373 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
13.86% – Daily Positivity Rate**
10,421 - Total Active Cases
-1,235 Individuals from Yesterday
3,024 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (927 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
48,055 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
294 – Currently Hospitalized
+40 - Individuals from yesterday
11 – New Deaths*** (697 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 20s from Benson County.
Man in his 90s from Cass County.
Man in his 50s from Cass County.
Woman in her 90s from Kidder County.
Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.
Man in his 80s from Mercer County.
Woman in her 90s from Morton County.
Woman in her 90s from Morton County.
Woman in her 80s from Nelson County.
Man in his 90s from Ward County.
Man in his 90s from Williams County.