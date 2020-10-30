A day after Gov. Doug Burgum warned of difficult times ahead in the fight against COVID-19, the state set hit two milestones in the pandemic.
As of Friday, Oct. 30, North Dakota had 7,275 active cases of the virus. That was up more than 500 cases from the day before. There were 1,357 new confirmed cases and the daily positivity rate was 12.10%.
There were also 13 deaths reported, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 512. One was a woman in her 80s from Williams County, the 17th resident to die after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Of the 512 deaths, 395 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 84 list another primary cause and 33 are still pending.
As of Friday, there were 241 active cases in Williams. That is sixth in the state, and far below most of the others in the top five, which are Burleigh with 1,213, Cass with 1,149, Ward with 966, Grand Forks with 857 and Morton with 366.
The increases come as the weather is turning colder much across the United States and people spend more time indoors and in dry environments. Both of those things can spread COVID-19 more quickly.
He repeated the warnings he made earlier during the pandemic about the parallels to the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918. In that case, the second wave of the disease in fall 1918 caused more deaths than the first.
"As we look ahead to what's in front of us, we've got some real challenges, because we know when people gather, that's when it can spread," Burgum said Thursday during his weekly news conference on the state's fight against COVID-19.
Burgum said people need to make choices that allow them to remain physically distant from other people for safety while being socially connected. Wearing a mask when you can't maintain distance and avoiding large gatherings are important, as well.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Burgum's message has been that wearing a mask is the right choice, but he has said a state mandate makes no sense. Instead, he has pushed cities to make the decision.
All of the state's largest cities now have some kind of masks regulation in place, except for Williston and Dickinson. Both of those cities have seen sharp declines in their infection rates.
Rather than have the state impose a mask rule, Burgum has pushed local communities to encourage their use.
"At the end of the day, this comes down to the choices individuals make to reduce transmissible moments," Burgum said. "But again I believe in North Dakotans and I think North Dakotans are up to the challenge, we've met every other challenge we've had in our state's history."