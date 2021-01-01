Through Wednesday, Dec. 30, the number of active COVID-19 cases has continued to fall, dropping to 1,889 active cases and 303 new confirmed cases of the disease.
That’s down from Nov. 13’s high of more than 10,200 active cases. Similarly, the 14-day average positive test rate has fallen from 16% in mid November to 4.5% on Wednesday. Since the state started tracking COVID-19 there have been 92,495 confirmed cases of the disease.
Of those, 89,314 have recovered, 1,292 have died and there are 1,889 active cases.
Locally, there have been 3,955 cases in Williams County, 1,029 in McKenzie County and 137 in Divide County. There have been 31 deaths in Williams, 11 in McKenzie and two in Divide.
As of Wednesday, there were 94 people hospitalized in North Dakota because of complications from COVID-19, with 16 in intensive care. The current numbers is down from the peak of 337 in November.
There are a total of about 2,100 staffed beds available statewide and about 14% of those beds are currently open.
Overall, 3,552 people have been hospitalized this year because of COVID-19 and 524 were in the ICU.
Of the 94 currently hospitalized, 653 are 60 or older — 20 in their 60s, 22 in their 70s and 21 80 or older. There are also 16 people in their 50s hospitalized, five each in their 30s and 40s, three in their 20s, one teen and one infant currently hospitalized.
Out of the 1,292 deaths, 1,070 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause and 212 list another primary cause.
The vast majority of deaths have been of people older than 80, with 835 of the state’s deaths coming from that demographic. There were 233 deaths from people in their 70s and 136 in their 60s. There has been only one death of people ages 15 to 17, two of people in their 20s, seven of people in their 30s, 21 of people in their 40s and 57 from people in their 50s.
The vaccine rollout continues statewide, with more than 13,000 health care workers and long-term care facility residents vaccinated statewide.
The North Dakota Department of Health is warning people to be aware after two suspected allergic reactions to the Moderna vaccine were reported.
Neither people had a history of allergic reactions and the symptoms were caught in the 15-minute observation period the CDC recommends. Neither needed to be hospitalized.
“These allergic reactions are taken very seriously. While they are rare, North Dakota health care providers are prepared to handle these types of events,” said Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Director. “COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to be a far greater risk for North Dakotans, with about 1 in 600 North Dakotans having died with COVID-19 and 1 in 250 being hospitalized. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”
The NDDoH has been in close contact with the CDC and the reactions were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System . VAERS is a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by CDC and the Food and Drug Administration. The CDC follows up on all severe events to better understand and determine the potential causes and safety risk.
Anaphylaxis following vaccines is rare, occurring at a rate of approximately one per million doses for other types of vaccines. Anyone who receives COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to be monitored for 15 minutes after vaccination; 30 minutes for those with a prior history of anaphylaxis. Those who have a known allergy to a component of COVID-19 vaccine should not receive the vaccine. Earlier this month at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting, it was reported that CDC had received six case reports of anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccination.