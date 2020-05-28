North Dakota’s AARP is calling on the state to become more transparent with COVID-19 data for nursing homes, and is also urging that the state’s forthcoming guidelines for nursing home visits adhere to federal guidelines.
Those guidelines were issued to protect the health and well being of nursing home residents and staff, as well as visitors and the surrounding communities, a media release from AARP notes.
Gov. Doug Burgum has said the state will look at the guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, but said the state will develop its own “North Dakota smart” approach. He has also told the Williston Herald that developing the guidelines is one thing, but that deciding whether and when to implement them is another.
The federal guidelines suggest that facilities should have no new cases of coronavirus for at least 28 days before opening for visits, and that facilities should also have sufficient supplies of Protective Personal Equipment or PPE, as well as sufficient cleaning supplies and disinfectant.
Staffing should be adequate, and the local hospital should have adequate beds for the number of residents who would need to be transferred there in the event of an outbreak.
There should also be a baseline testing capacity adequate to test staff weekly for COVID-19, along with regular testing of residents.
Visitors, meanwhile, should continue to socially distance, wash hands often, and wear a face covering. They should also go through a health screening before entering the facility, and anyone with obvious symptoms should not be allowed to visit until well.
AARP State Director of North Dakota Josh Askvig told the Williston Herald the state has made some strides when it comes to COVID-19 data and nursing homes.
“We’re not piling on here,” Askvig said. “The state has done some things, but let’s continue to be transparent around deaths and what is happening.”
The last reported number for COVID-19 nursing home deaths, Askvig said, was May 6 during a telephonic Town Hall, when AARP was told 20 of 30 deaths were nursing home cases.
“We have yet to see a number since then,” Askvig said. “I think you can infer from where the deaths are happening and the ages that (a majority) potentially are (nursing home deaths), but that has not been published.”
North Dakota long-term care facilities house more than 5,300 people, most of whom are over the age of 65, and many of whom also have underlying health conditions.
That makes them the most vulnerable for adverse, even fatal, outcomes from COVID-19.
Health experts have said death rates in such populations can be up to 15 times higher. Stories about fatal outbreaks in nursing homes have not been uncommon across the nation.
New data is also showing coronavirus in vulnerable populations can have lingering health effects even after a survivor has recovered.
North Dakota has so far reported 478 cases of COVID-19 in 63 of its facilities, and this is a number that continues to grow. But the percentage of fatalities in nursing home cases has remained unclear.
During his regular media briefings, Burgum has acknowledged that many of the state’s 57 deaths are nursing home cases. But he has avoided specifics. Early on, the governor also resisted identifying which nursing homes have cases, saying it should be up to the facility itself to notify families of outbreaks.
In its release, AARP said that “staff, families and the public deserve to know in which facilities cases have occurred,” and that such transparency is “critical to public health and the well being of residents staff and the public for their own health decisions, and as they consider possible next steps and interventions for their loved ones.”
AARP is also calling on the state to do more to ensure that all long-term care facilities are not only standing up virtual visitation, but informing families it is available.
“North Dakotans living in LTC facilities want to communicate with their families and families are anxious to know what is happening to their loved ones,” AARP said in a media release. “All LTC facilities should be required to offer and facilitate these virtual visits. The state has even been given a grant to facilitate virtual visitation, so there is no reason residents and loved ones should be without virtual visitation. In fact, it should be happening in every nursing home, and it’s long overdue.”
Askvig said many nursing homes have set up virtual visitation since his agency sent a letter urging that action in March, but some still have not.
“It’s May 28, and we are still hearing stories of places that don’t have it, or don’t have enough equipment,” he said. “The state announced they have this grant set up for virtual visitation two weeks ago, so they should get this done.”
Other facilities have had the capability, but didn’t inform families.
“One woman who called me hadn’t seen her mother in weeks,” he said. “She’d talked to her on the phone, but hadn’t seen her. The relief it provided to set up a (video call) …”
Askvig said the woman learned the facility actually has had the capability for some time, but no one had told her.
The state should also make clear what steps Long Term Care facilities are taking to prevent employees and vendors from bringing coronavirus into facilities, Askvig said.
“Staffs for the most part are doing their darndest, but the state has a role here in ensuring (that all) these things happen,” he added.