A sixth person has died from COVID-19 in North Dakota Thursday, April 9, but the state added only nine new confirmed cases of the disease, according to test results from the North Dakota Department of Health.
The latest death was a man in his 70s from Stark County who caught the disease through community spread. He had underlying health problems, the state reported, as had the previous five deaths.
The state received 618 test results Thursday and nine were positive, bringing the total number of confirmed positive test results in North Dakota to 278.
There have been 36 people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, 13 of whom are still in the hospital. There have been 105 people who have recovered.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, close contact
Male age 0-9 from Burleigh County, under investigation
Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 50s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 50s from Dunn County, community spread
Man in his 30s from Sargent County, travel
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.
BY THE NUMBERS
9608 – Total Tested (+618 individuals from yesterday)
9330 – Negative (+609 individuals from yesterday)
278 – Positive (+9 individuals from yesterday)
36 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
105 - Recovered (+4 individual from yesterday)
6 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)